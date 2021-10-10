Bettors all in on Raiders, Titans at Las Vegas sportsbooks

The Raiders, 5½-point favorites over the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium, are among the ticket and money leaders at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Bettors are banking on the Silver and Black to get back on track Sunday against the Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders, who have held steady all week as 5½-point favorites over Chicago following their first loss of the season Monday night at the Los Angeles Chargers, are among the ticket and money leaders at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

At WynnBET, 85 percent of the tickets and 90 percent of the money on the point spread are on the Raiders over the Bears.

At Caesars Sportsbook, 75 percent of the tickets and 80 percent of the money are on the Raiders, and at Station Casinos, 75 percent of the money is on the Raiders.

The Titans, consensus 5-point road favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars, are the most popular pick at Caesars and Wynn. Tennessee has 91 percent of the tickets and 90 percent of the money at Caesars, and 88 percent of the tickets and 89 percent of the money at Wynn. The Titans have 81 percent of the tickets at Station.

The Packers, consensus 3-point road favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals, are the second-most popular pick at Caesars and Wynn, which has taken 86 percent of the tickets and 80 percent of the money on Green Bay.

At Caesars, 82 percent of the tickets are on the Packers but 78 percent of the money is on the Bengals, largely due to the book taking a $500,000 wager on Cincinnati +3.

Caesars also took $500,000 straight bets on the Eagles (+3½) over the Panthers, the Vikings (-7½) over the Lions and the Broncos (-1) over the Steelers, along with a $550,000 money-line bet on the Buccaneers (-550) over the Dolphins.

At Station, the Ravens, consensus 7-point home favorites over the Colts on “Monday Night Football,” are the ticket leaders with 85 percent of the bets. At Wynn, Baltimore has 85 percent of the tickets and 94 percent of the money.

The Cowboys, 7-point home favorites over the New York Giants, have 84 percent of the tickets at Station. Dallas also is one of the most popular plays at Caesars and Wynn, where it has 84 percent of the tickets and 87 percent of the money.

