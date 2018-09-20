Bettors back Browns on ‘TNF’ as rare favorites

The Browns-Jets line had climbed to 3½ at the South Point and Station Casinos sports books Thursday afternoon before settling at 3 at every Las Vegas sports book.

Will the Browns finally snap their 19-game winless streak in Thursday night’s home game against the Jets?

Bettors overwhelmingly believe they will. Pros and Joes are backing Cleveland as a 3-point favorite over New York. The line had climbed to 3½ at the South Point and Station Casinos sports books Thursday afternoon before settling at 3 at every Las Vegas sports book.

The Browns, 1-32-1 since the start of the 2016 season, have been favored once in that span. They were 1-point favorites at Indianapolis last season in Week 3 and lost 31-28. Thursday’s game is the first time Cleveland has been installed as a home favorite since 2015.

“They’ve only won once in the last two years, yet they’re the heavily bet favorite tonight,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said. “Everybody has been on the Browns since the number went up. It’s a product of the way they’ve played the first two weeks. They’ve played well and easily could be 2-0.”

Cleveland is 2-0 against the spread this season after tying the Steelers 21-21 in overtime in Week 1 and losing 21-18 at New Orleans in Week 2. Kicker Zane Gonzalez had his potential winning field-goal try blocked by Pittsburgh, then missed two extra points and two field goals against the Saints.

The Jets are 1-1 straight up and ATS after whipping the Lions 48-17 in their opener and losing 20-12 to the Dolphins in Week 2. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 198 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Detroit. He threw for 334 yards, a TD and two interceptions against Miami.

“It’ll be interesting to see how Sam Darnold plays against the team that chose Baker Mayfield over him,” Esposito said. “He had a good game against the Lions and a not so good game against the Dolphins.”

There’s been speculation that Mayfield might get his first NFL start Thursday and/or see significant playing time. Either way, Esposito said Mayfield has no bearing on the line.

“The fact he hasn’t played at all, anything over 3 points possibly has some value with the Jets because Darnold has two starts under his belt,” he said. “But I don’t think you’d see a dramatic change.

“I felt in the preseason the Browns should’ve gone with Mayfield (as their starter). When you look at rookie quarterbacks, you do think sooner than later. We may see both Baker Mayfield play for the Browns and Josh Rosen play for the Cardinals — maybe this weekend if the offense isn’t generating anything against the Bears.”

The total is 41 on Thursday’s game.

Cleveland was 8-24 ATS the last two seasons before starting this season 2-0 ATS. Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor is 7-1 coming off back-to-back losses.

New York has recorded three-point wins at Cleveland in each of the last two years.

