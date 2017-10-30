ad-fullscreen
Bettors back Kansas City Chiefs to beat Denver Broncos on ‘MNF’

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2017 - 12:46 pm
 

The Chiefs opened the season 5-0 before losing their last two games. The Broncos started 3-1 before dropping their last two decisions.

One AFC West team will get back on the winning track on “Monday Night Football” and the majority of bettors are backing Kansas City, which is a 7-point favorite over Denver at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We’ll lose no matter what because of all the parlay liability on both sides. But we’ll probably lose more on Kansas City because of all the money-line parlays,” Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci said. “The only way we can escape with a small loss or break even is if Denver wins the game straight up.”

Favorites are 11-1 on the money line and 7-5 against the spread this week in the NFL.

“We’re a little heavy on the Chiefs,” Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello said.

The Chiefs lost by a combined seven points to the Steelers and Raiders. The Broncos were outscored 44-10 by the Giants and Chargers and have serious quarterback issues.

Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian has thrown two touchdown passes and five interceptions in the last four games, three of them losses, during which the Broncos have scored only 42 points.

“It’s hard to bet on Denver right now. They’ve looked horrible in two straight games,” Scucci said. “I don’t have a whole lot of confidence in the Broncos right now.”

Denver, which is coming off a 21-0 loss at Los Angeles, is on a 2-6 ATS slide on the road and a 1-3 ATS skid as a road underdog.

Kansas City has won and covered the last three meetings. Favorites have won the last five “Monday Night Football” games this season while going 4-1 ATS.

The total is 42. The under is 40-18 in Kansas City’s last 58 home games.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

