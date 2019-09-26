86°F
Bettors back Packers, under vs. Eagles on ‘TNF’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2019 - 1:42 pm
 

Something’s got to give against the spread on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. Underdogs are 3-0 ATS on Thursday night this season but the Eagles — 4-point underdogs to the Packers — are 0-3 ATS this year.

Sharp bettors at CG Technology sportsbook backed Green Bay as a 3-point favorite on the lookahead line and the number climbed as high as 5 before settling at 4.

“We’re definitely Eagles fans,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It’s a much bigger game for the Eagles than the Packers, knowing a loss here puts them at 1-3.”

Caesars Entertainment director of trading Jeff Davis said sharp money is on the over. The consensus total is 47 after it was as low as 45.

Green Bay has scored a total of 13 points in the second half of its wins over the Bears, Vikings and Broncos.

“Green Bay seems to be jumping out to a lead and coasting in the second half,” CG Technology sportsbook director Tony DiTommaso said. “We don’t really know how good they are.”

The Eagles rallied for a comeback win over the Redskins in their season opener before suffering back-to-back losses to the Falcons and Lions.

“The big thing with the Eagles is they’ve been battling so many injuries,” Esposito said. “They might have Alshon Jeffery back, so that will help.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

