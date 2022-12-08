Bettors back Raiders with Rams’ starting QB uncertain

The Raiders are consensus 6½-point favorites over the Los Angeles Rams at Las Vegas sportsbooks for “Thursday Night Football.”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to avoid pressure from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Uncertainty at the quarterback position for the Rams has led bettors to back the Raiders on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Raiders are consensus 6½-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks. The total is 42 at most shops, while BetMGM, Boyd Gaming and William Hill are at 42½.

“Raiders money is definitely showing,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message. “Bettors jumped back on the Raiders last week and won big. This is now back-to-back weeks that money has showed on the Raiders after a few-week break. … My guess is by kickoff tonight we’ll be big-time Rams fans.”

The Raiders have garnered 78 percent of the tickets written at Red Rock, according to Esposito.

The Rams have not announced a starting quarterback for the game against their onetime Los Angeles neighbor.

John Wolford is listed as questionable with a neck injury, and his status will be determined after pregame warmups. If he is unable to play, the Rams are expected to ride with Baker Mayfield, who was claimed off waivers Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald also was ruled out for the Rams.

“Good two-way action for a game like this,” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said via text message. “Rams +6½ a sharp side, but there’s been a lot of support for the Raiders.”

The Raiders (5-7) have won and covered three straight games. They trail the New York Jets by two games for the final playoff spot.

Quarterback Derek Carr is 16-28-1 against the spread in his career as a favorite and 1-7-1 as a road favorite of three points or more, according to @BetLabs.

“Good money both ways,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said via text message. “Early sharp action was on the Raiders -6 and -6½. Another group took Rams +7. We’re now at 6½.”

BetMGM reported that 73 percent of the spread bets and 79 percent of the handle have gone to the Raiders side, pushing up the opening line of Raiders -5½. They money-line tickets are nearly even, but the Raiders have attracted 69 percent of the handle.

The most-bet props at BetMGM are Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams to score the first touchdown (+400), Adams over 89½ receiving yards (-115) and Rams receiver Brandon Powell to score anytime touchdown (+375).

Caesars Sportsbook has seen 74 percent of the tickets and 52.5 percent of the handle go toward the Raiders. Caesars also reported a Nevada bettor wagered $120,000 on the Rams +7 (-120).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.