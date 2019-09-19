87°F
Betting

Bettors back Titans over Jaguars on ‘TNF’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2019 - 2:30 pm
 
Updated September 19, 2019 - 2:30 pm

Remember the Titans whipped the Jaguars 30-9 on a “Thursday Night Football” game in December in which Derrick Henry rushed for 238 yards and four TDs?

That’s part of the reason Tennessee is a consensus 1½-point road favorite over Jacksonville on Thursday night. The Titans (1-1) are 2-point favorites over the Jaguars (0-2) at Station Casinos and the Golden Nugget sportsbooks.

“It’s probably not going to be a big decision,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said. “The game is close to pick and it’s two unattractive teams. We’ll probably need Jacksonville small.”

Tennessee, which blew out the Browns in Week 1 and lost to the Colts on Sunday, has won the last four meetings with the Jaguars and six of the last seven.

Jacksonville, which dropped a 13-12 decision to the Texans on Sunday after getting blown out by the Chiefs in the season opener, has lost 12 of its last 14 games overall.

The total is 38. The Titans are sixth in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 16 points per game.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

