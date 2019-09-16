Bettors backing Browns in big way over Jets on ‘MNF’

The Browns opened as 2½-point road favorites but the line shot up to 6½ after Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was ruled out with mononucleosis.

Las Vegas sportsbooks badly need the New York Jets to cover the spread against the Cleveland Browns on “Monday Night Football.”

The Browns opened as 2½-point road favorites but the line shot up to 6½ after Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was ruled out with mononucleosis.

“We definitely need the home (underdog) here,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said. “The money is 7-1 on the Browns and the ticket count is 4-1 on the Browns. We need the Jets pretty good.

“Usually Monday night games are pretty quiet but people are still enamored with Cleveland so there are more bets than usual. Who would’ve ever thought that a Browns-Jets game would have more bets than usual.”

The total is 45½. Unders are 12-3 in Week 2 and underdogs are 9-6 ATS with six outright upsets.

The Browns generated plenty of offseason buzz after winning five of their last seven games last season and signing star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. But Cleveland was blown out 43-13 at home by the Titans in their season opener.

“There was so much hype on the Browns. We had more tickets written on them to win the championship than any team,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Then they lose in Week 1. There’s a lot of pressure on this team, especially the way the Ravens are playing (in the AFC North). This isn’t a game they can lose.

“There’s no question we’re going to need the Jets for a pretty good sum. Even prior to the Darnold news, I thought money on the Browns would clearly drive the line from 2½ to 3 and tonight, I think it’s going to clearly drive it from 6½ to 7.

