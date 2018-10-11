Bettors backing Giants as home underdogs to Eagles on ‘TNF’

The Philadelphia Eagles opened as 3-point favorites over the New York Giants, but action on the home underdog has dropped the line to as low as 1 on Thursday afternoon at the MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment sports books.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) passes against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at LP Field on Dec. 7 in Nashville. The Giants beat the Titans 36-7. (Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports)

Home underdogs are 16-6 against the spread this season in the NFL and bettors are banking on that trend to continue on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Philadelphia Eagles opened as 3-point favorites over the New York Giants, but action on the home underdog has dropped the line to as low as 1 on Thursday afternoon at the MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment sports books.

The line is 1½ and 2 at other Las Vegas sports books and the consensus total is 44.

“As of now, we need the Eagles,” CG Technology sports book director Jason Simbal said Thursday afternoon. “Fans are betting the Giants on the money line (+110).”

New York is 1-4 and desperate for a win after losing 33-31 at Carolina on Graham Gano’s last-second 63-yard field goal. Philadelphia is 2-3 after losing their second straight game 23-21 to the Minnesota Vikings, who led 20-3.

“It’s been a huge push on the Giants,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said. “The Eagles have struggled on the offensive side of the ball. Carson Wentz hasn’t been the same quarterback coming back from injury and they haven’t been able to run the ball with Jay Ajayi hurt and Darren Sproles out.

“The Giants could’ve won against the Panthers and there’s a lot of value with home ‘dogs.”

It shapes up as a huge NFC East game as the Redskins and Cowboys are each only 2-2.

“Nobody is running away with it. There are no teams above .500. It’s still wide open,” Esposito said. “A win for for either team would go a long way to possibly winning the division.”

Esposito stopped short of saying which team his book will need on Thursday.

“With the price hovering around 1 or possibly pick, we might see a late push on Philadelphia just because the price is too appealing to people,” he said.

The Eagles have dominated the series, winning the last three meetings, seven of eight and 16 of 20.

Philadelphia hasn’t lost three games in a row since the 2016 season.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.