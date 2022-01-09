Bettors backing Knights against Marc-Andre Fleury, Blackhawks

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was a Golden Knights fan favorite, but that doesn’t mean bettors are looking to back Fleury against Vegas on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) protects the goal against the Arizona Coyotes with help from Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) during the first period of an NHL game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes won 6-4. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was a Golden Knights fan favorite, but that doesn’t mean bettors are looking to back Fleury against Vegas.

The Golden Knights are consensus favorites of around -250 against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The total has risen from 5½ to 6.

Fleury, who spent the previous four years with the Golden Knights, is now in net for Chicago. He will be opposed by Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, who shared time with Fleury for the past two seasons.

The Knights are leading the Pacific Division at 23-13-1, while the Blackhawks are second from the bottom in the Central Division at 11-18-5.

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said that no matter their feelings about Fleury, bettors are backing the Knights on the money line and on the -1½ puck line.

“It’s all Knights,” Esposito said via text message. “I think the crowd will be into it and will back Fleury. However, the Hawks aren’t very good.”

Station Casinos has props up for Fleury to make 33 saves (under -120) and to allow three goals (over -120).

Westgate SuperBook sportsbook director John Murray said he didn’t see any action out of the ordinary for a Knights game.

“Everyone focused on NFL,” he said via text message.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.