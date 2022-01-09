55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Betting

Bettors backing Knights against Marc-Andre Fleury, Blackhawks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2022 - 5:42 pm
 
Updated January 8, 2022 - 5:50 pm
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) protects the goal against the Arizona Coyo ...
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) protects the goal against the Arizona Coyotes with help from Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) during the first period of an NHL game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes won 6-4. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was a Golden Knights fan favorite, but that doesn’t mean bettors are looking to back Fleury against Vegas.

The Golden Knights are consensus favorites of around -250 against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The total has risen from 5½ to 6.

Fleury, who spent the previous four years with the Golden Knights, is now in net for Chicago. He will be opposed by Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, who shared time with Fleury for the past two seasons.

The Knights are leading the Pacific Division at 23-13-1, while the Blackhawks are second from the bottom in the Central Division at 11-18-5.

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said that no matter their feelings about Fleury, bettors are backing the Knights on the money line and on the -1½ puck line.

“It’s all Knights,” Esposito said via text message. “I think the crowd will be into it and will back Fleury. However, the Hawks aren’t very good.”

Station Casinos has props up for Fleury to make 33 saves (under -120) and to allow three goals (over -120).

Westgate SuperBook sportsbook director John Murray said he didn’t see any action out of the ordinary for a Knights game.

“Everyone focused on NFL,” he said via text message.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
President Biden arrives in Las Vegas for Reid memorial service
President Biden arrives in Las Vegas for Reid memorial service
2
Murder case resolved for woman who pushed man from Las Vegas bus
Murder case resolved for woman who pushed man from Las Vegas bus
3
New Raiders coach? Future of Derek Carr? Fans have questions
New Raiders coach? Future of Derek Carr? Fans have questions
4
Raiders report: Bisaccia updates status of Waller, Jacobs
Raiders report: Bisaccia updates status of Waller, Jacobs
5
Raiders make roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game
Raiders make roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the first ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 18
By / RJ

Paramountsports.com handicapper Lee Sterling analyzes every NFL Sunday game in Week 18, with trends and final scores.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles away from Denver Broncos defensiv ...
NFL betting trends — Week 18
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.