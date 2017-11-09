Bettors backing Seahawks over Cardinals on ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Seahawks are coming off a 17-14 home loss to the Redskins and the Cardinals are coming off a 20-10 road win over the 49ers. But Seattle is a 6½-point road favorite over Arizona on “Thursday Night Football.”
The Seahawks were 5½-point favorites Wednesday at the Caesars Palace sports book. But an influx of Seattle money caused the line to move to minus-6 on Thursday morning and to 6½ on Thursday afternoon.
“We’re definitely Cardinals fans,” Caesars Palace sports book director Frank Kunovic said. “Everybody’s betting the Seahawks.”
Seattle was favored by 6½ points at most Las Vegas sports books, with William Hill and Boyd Gaming sports books offering the Seahawks at 6.
The total is either 40 or 40½.
“The money is on the favorite and over, which is typical,” Kunovic said. “The ticket count is 4-1 on the over and 4-1 on the Seahawks.”
At William Hill, 69 percent of the tickets and 68 percent of the money is on Seattle. However, the total is split with 58 percent of the tickets on the over and 78 percent of the money on the under.
Arizona won last season’s meeting in Seattle, 34-31, and the teams settled for a 6-6 tie in their last meeting in Glendale.
Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton threw two touchdown passes at San Francisco and Adrian Peterson rushed for 159 yards on a career-high 37 carries.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson threw two interceptions against Washington a week after throwing for a career-high 452 yards and four TDs in a 41-38 win over the Texans.
Kunovic expects Seattle to bounce back in the desert.
“I think they cover,” he said. “It’s probably not a good day for the house today.”
Safety Earl Thomas is doubtful for the Seahawks, who are 2-6 ATS in their past eight road games. The Cardinals are on a 4-14 ATS slide vs. teams with a winning record.
The under is 12-3 in Arizona’s past 15 home games. The over is 10-3 in the past 13 meetings.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.