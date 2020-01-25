Bettors bank on Chiefs-49ers to go over total in Super Bowl

A year after the Rams and Patriots produced the fewest combined points in Super Bowl history, bettors are banking on the Chiefs and 49ers to pile up points in the Feb. 2 game.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, center, scores a touchdown next to Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The consensus total for Super Bowl LIV is 54½ after it opened at 51½ as bettors have pounded the over.

The Westgate sportsbook took a $110,000 wager on over 52½ shortly after putting up the number Sunday night and had 72 over tickets Friday afternoon to seven tickets on the under.

“Even if you throw out that one big bet on the over, and it’s early, we have like $200 on the under and 10 dimes ($10,000) on the over,” said Ed Salmons, Westgate vice president of risk.

The action on the total also is lopsided at William Hill, where 95 percent of the money and 91 percent of the tickets are on the over. CG Technology reported more than a 10-1 ratio of tickets and money on the over. And South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said the ticket count is 12-1 on the over.

“The money is way more than that,” Andrews said.

The Golden Nugget was the only book Friday with a total of 55.

“It was more preemptive than anything,” Golden Nugget sportsbook director Aaron Kessler said. “Everybody’s talking about all they’re getting is over money.

“We haven’t seen a whole lot of action to it. (The sharps) might be waiting for it to go higher. I would not be surprised to see 56 or higher.”

Salmons expects the number to eventually come down.

“I still think this line’s going to go back down to 53,” he said. “If you like the under, you should take advantage of the higher point. I think it’s coming sometime this weekend or maybe early next week. Then I think you’ll start to see it trending downward.”

Sides

The Chiefs are consensus 1-point favorites and -120 on the money line. The 49ers are even money on the money line.

The largest Super Bowl bet reported so far was at DraftKings, which took a $684,000 straight bet to win $602,000 on San Francisco +2 (bought a half point).

William Hill took money line bets of $100,000 and $40,000 on the Niners at even money.

A bettor at the Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin on Friday placed a $115,000 money line bet to win $100,000 on Kansas City.

The Westgate has taken 163 bets on Kansas City and 75 on San Francisco. At William Hill, 69 percent of the money ATS is on the Chiefs and 72 percent of the money on the money line is on the Niners.

“It’s typical Super Bowl betting,” CG Technology oddsmaker Dave Sharapan said. “They’re betting the (underdog) on the money line and the favorite on the side. And it’s only a point, so it’s no big deal.”

Props

The Westgate took $600,000 in bets on their props Thursday night, when a steady stream of about 30 sharp bettors placed wagers with limits of $2,000 for almost three hours.

“Those guys that are gambling are the best of the best,” Salmons said. “We want to keep track of what they bet and go in their direction.”

The Westgate took four limit bets on which team will have more first downs. The Chiefs opened as -2½ favorites and were bet to -1½. The book also took three limit bets on Kansas City punter Dustin Colquitt’s longest punt to be under 54½ yards, under 53½ and under 52½.

Bettors also made three limit wagers on Raheem Mostert to go under his rushing yards, which opened at 80½ and moved to 75½. There also were three limit bets on Mostert’s rushing attempts, lowering them from 17½ to 16, and his receiving yards went from 20½ to 15½.

The price on Damien Williams’ receptions moved from 4½ (-120) to 4½ (-200). Bettors also wagered that the longest rush by Patrick Mahomes would be over 11½ yards and over 12½ yards.

At South Point, bettors wagered that Jimmy Garoppolo will throw an interception, moving the price from +115 to -145. They also bet Garoppolo’s passing yards to go under, moving the number from 256½ to 239½.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@rev iewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.