Bettors bank on expansion Kraken to repeat Golden Knights’ feat

Caesars Sportsbook is on the hook for $1 million-plus if the Seattle Kraken win the Stanley Cup, and BetMGM has a mid-six figure liability on the NHL expansion team.

Four years removed from the Golden Knights’ magical run to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, bettors are banking on the expansion Seattle Kraken to repeat the feat.

“Everybody thinks lightning can strike twice with an expansion team,” MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback said.

Las Vegas sportsbooks released the Kraken in June at odds as high as 200-1 to win the Stanley Cup before eventually dropping them to 50-1.

Caesars Sportsbook is on the hook for $1 million-plus if Seattle wins the title, and BetMGM has a mid-six-figure liability on the Kraken, who have the most tickets written on them at both books to hoist the Cup.

“The Kraken is our biggest liability, and it’s probably because of how the Knights did in their inaugural season. People think they can follow suit,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said. “But I can’t see that happening. No offense, but judging by the players the Kraken picked in the expansion draft, it’s almost like they want to tank this year. We’re happy to lay the Kraken.”

The Knights were as high as 500-1 to win the Cup in 2017-18, when they lost the Stanley Cup Final in five games to the Washington Capitals. They’re the 6-1 co-favorites with Colorado at Caesars to win the Stanley Cup and are the +750 second choice at Circa Sports behind the Avalanche.

“We’re a decent winner with the Knights,” Mucklow said. “If the Knights win the Cup, we’re going to be happy.”

The Knights lead the way in Stanley Cup tickets at Station Casinos but are fourth at BetMGM and sixth at the Westgate SuperBook, where they’re the 5-1 co-favorites with Colorado.

“They’re not really attractive at 5-1,” SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “People betting early futures are taking shots on some of the longer numbers for low risk, high reward.”

The Knights are -165 at BetMGM to win the Pacific Division, and the Avalanche are -210 at Caesars to win the Central Division.

Colorado is the +216 favorite at Circa Sports to win the Western Conference, and the Knights, who lost in the Stanley Cup semifinals last season, are +310.

“The Knights should be able to prey on their division, and I think they’re going to be right there at the end again,” Kornegay said. “I still believe it’s going to come down to the Avalanche and Knights in the West.”

The biggest question mark is in net, where Robin Lehner will be the clear starter after splitting time the past two seasons with Marc-Andre Fleury, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, who was traded to the Blackhawks.

“Not that Lehner can’t win it all and be the guy,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “But they lost the heart and soul of that team in Fleury, and there will be an added amount of pressure on Lehner because of that to step up and be the guy.”

While the Knights and Avs are the only teams with odds of less than 11-1 to win the West, there are seven teams with odds of 10-1 or less to win the Eastern Conference.

The Lightning, who did strike twice in winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, are the ticket leader and 8-1 third choice at the SuperBook to win their third straight NHL title. Tampa Bay is the +350 favorite to win the East, followed by the Maple Leafs (6-1), Bruins (7-1) and Islanders, Flyers, Panthers and Hurricanes at 10-1.

The Islanders, 20-1 to win the Cup, are one of the largest liabilities at BetMGM and the SuperBook.

“The Islanders are getting a lot of love,” Kornegay said. “There are so many good teams in the East, but in the West, there’s such a big gap between the top teams and the rest of the field.”

The Knights have a regular-season point total of 105½.

