Bettors banking on 49ers over Cardinals on ‘TNF’

San Francisco is 7-0 straight up and 5-2 ATS after crushing the Carolina Panthers 51-13 on Sunday and has gone under in five of its seven games.

In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, in East Rutherford, N.J. Six months after Kyler Murray was drafted No. 1 by Arizona one spot ahead of him, San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa gets his opportunity to chase Murray down when the 49ers visit the Cardinals this week. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The 49ers opened as 7-point road favorites over the Cardinals on the lookahead line at the Westgate sportsbook. But heavy action on San Francisco has pushed the consensus line on “Thursday Night Football” to 10 at Las Vegas books and to 10½ at William Hill.

“We need the Cards big,” CG Technology sportsbook director Tony DiTommaso said. “Ticket count is 5-1 for the Niners. No sharp bets but the chasers pushed it to 10.”

The Niners are 7-0 straight up and 5-2 ATS after crushing the Carolina Panthers 51-13 on Sunday. San Francisco is second in scoring defense, allowing 11 points per game, and third in scoring offense at 29.6 ppg.

The Cardinals are 3-4-1 straight up but they’ve covered three of their last four games and are 5-3 ATS. Arizona is 29th in scoring defense (27.9 ppg) and 20th in scoring offense (21.2 ppg).

The total is 43 and the 49ers have gone under in five of their seven games.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.