Bettors banking on Seahawks to extend ‘TNF’ home trend

Betting the home team and over on “Thursday Night Football” has been a very profitable proposition this season, going a combined 14-5-1 against the spread.

Seattle is a 3-point home favorite (minus 120) over Green Bay on Thursday after the line opened at 2½. The total ranges from 49 to 50 at Las Vegas sports books.

Seven of the first 10 Thursday night games have gone over the total and home teams are 7-2-1 ATS. Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons expects the latter trend to continue at CenturyLink Field.

“There’s no harder travel than going from the Midwest in Green Bay and switching time zones in such a short week,” Salmons said. “The game sets up well for Seattle. It’s a game it should win. I definitely lean to Seattle. The Seahawks laying less than 3 is a good bet.”

Other sharp bettors agreed with Salmons as money on Seattle has pushed the line from 2½ (minus 120) to 3 (minus 120).

“I’ve been kind of surprised that the money we’ve seen so far has been on the Seahawks. I thought it would be on the Packers,” Westgate sports book director John Murray said. “There’s been some respected play on the Seahawks.

“There has been a lot of support on Green Bay on the money line at plus 145.”

The Packers won the last three meetings at Lambeau Field, but Aaron Rodgers is 1-2 against the Seahawks in Seattle, where he lost his first meeting with Russell Wilson in the infamous “Fail Mary” game in 2012.

Thursday’s game is crucial to each team’s playoff hopes. Green Bay has lost its last six road games while going 1-5 ATS. The Packers also are riding a 13-5 over run.

The Seahawks have covered four of their last five games, including both games against the Rams.

Rodgers has thrown for 17 touchdowns and only one interception this season. Seattle rushed for 273 yards in Sunday’s 36-31 loss at Los Angeles and will get running back Chris Carson back for Thursday’s game.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.