Bettors cash in on Deion Sanders, Colorado as massive underdogs

Colorado racked up 565 yards of total offense in Deion Sanders’ debut as coach and pulled the outright upset over Texas Christian as 21-point underdogs.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team for a an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

College football is back. The Review-Journal’s David Schoen will track the biggest betting storylines every Saturday of the college football season.

Deion Sanders’ debut as Colorado football coach was a success for bettors.

The Buffaloes racked up 565 yards of total offense and pulled the outright road upset over No. 17 Texas Christian, 45-42 on Saturday.

Colorado, coming off a 1-11 season, was a 21-point underdog at nearly every Las Vegas sportsbook and closed as +650 money-line underdogs at Circa sportsbook, 7-1 at the Westgate SuperBook and 8-1 at the South Point sportsbook.

“They laid the points on TCU and took Colorado on the money line,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said via text message. “Overall not good.”

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders finished 38-for-47 for 510 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Dylan Edwards had three TD receptions, while wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter thrust himself into the early Heisman Trophy conversation with a stellar two-way performance.

Hunter made 11 catches for 119 yards and added an interception.

Colorado picked up its first road win since 2021 and snapped a streak of 24 straight losses as an underdog of 21 points or more, topping last season’s national runner-up.

The Buffaloes were a popular pick with public bettors to go over their season win total of 3½ and host Nebraska next week before facing in-state rival Colorado State on Sept. 16.

“Guests did well on Colorado on the money line. Not a good outcome for us,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message. “Thought they played really well. Sanders had a great game.”

