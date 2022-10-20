Bettors clearly favor side in Saints-Cardinals ‘TNF’ game

Arizona is a consensus 2½-point favorite over the visiting New Orleans Saints on Thursday. The total is 43½ at most books, and Station Casinos is at 44.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Arizona Cardinals are attracting most of the betting interest for “Thursday Night Football.”

Arizona is a consensus 2½-point favorite over the visiting New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas sportsbooks. The total is 43½ at most books; Station Casinos is at 44.

“Mostly one-way money on the Cardinals,” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said via text message. “A few big house players on that side. Otherwise, not a ton of interest.”

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said 60 percent of the tickets written are on the Cardinals.

“Actually pretty good two-way action on side and total,” Esposito said via text message. “Maybe rooting for the Saints and under a bit.”

Arizona is 2-4 and failed to produce an offensive touchdown in last week’s loss to Seattle. The Cardinals have lost eight straight home games, the longest skid in the league, but will have wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension.

DeAndre Hopkins returns tonight 👀 OVER or UNDER 61.5 receiving yards? pic.twitter.com/qDw4QVB0dO — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 20, 2022

The Saints also are 2-4 and coming off a loss to Cincinnati when they allowed the go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes. Quarterback Andy Dalton has lost 11 straight road prime-time games, including five in a row by 17 or more points.

The Cardinals have seen 67.2 percent of the spread tickets and 77.4 percent of the spread handle at Caesars Sportsbook. Arizona also has attracted 69.6 percent of the money-line handle, even with 52.7 percent of the tickets in that market written on the Saints.

One Nevada bettor wagered $40,000 at Caesars on Cardinals -2 (-110). The two largest money-line bets are also on Arizona ($16,500 at -120 and $14,500 at -135).

The majority of bets on the total at Caesars have been to the over, with 52.4 percent of the tickets and 59.8 percent of the handle.

Bettors are pounding the first-half under at Caesars, with 85.4 percent of tickets and 97 percent of handle headed under the total of 21.

At BetMGM, the Cardinals attracted 68 percent of the spread bets and 70 percent of the handle. The money-line bets are split almost evenly, but 73 percent of the handle is backing Arizona.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.