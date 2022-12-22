Bettors drive up line in Jets-Jaguars ‘TNF’ matchup

The New York Jets are 2½-point favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football.” The total is 36½.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) scrambles under pressure from Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Public and sharp bettors have driven up the line for Thursday night’s NFL game between the host New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jets are consensus 2½-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks after the game opened as a pick ‘em. The total is 36½, and BetMGM is at 37.

“Handle is decent. There is some interest in this game,” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said via text message. “Seen sharp money come in on the Jets.”

The slumping Jets (7-7) have lost three in a row and slipped to ninth in the AFC, two spots out of the playoffs.

Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the Jets, as Mike White remains sidelined by a rib injury. In Sunday’s loss to Detroit, Wilson went 18-for-35 for 317 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

The Jaguars (6-8) have won two straight and control their destiny in the AFC South. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high four touchdowns, three to Zay Jones, in Sunday’s 40-34 overtime win over Dallas.

Weather forecasts in East Rutherford, New Jersey, are calling for rain, which could potentially create slippery conditions.

“We opened pick’em. They bet the Jets at pick, -1, -1½, and they are even laying -2 now,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said via text message. “Money line play on them as well.”

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito reported early action was on the Jets, pushing the game from a pick’em to Jets -2½. But the ticket count has evened out with 56 percent on the Jaguars, he said.

“Looks like we’ll clearly be Jags fans tonight,” Esposito said via text message. “Who would have thought that when the schedule was made the Jags and Jets would be playing a meaningful game in December?”

A Nevada bettor at Caesars Sportsbook placed a $135,000 wager on the Jets first-half money line (-135) and another $124,852 on the Jets first-half money line (-140).

Caesars also reported a Nevada bettor wagered $11,000 on Wilson over 0.5 TD passes (-220).

At BetMGM, 64 percent of the spread tickets and 59 percent of the spread handle were on the Jaguars. Jacksonville also saw 70 percent of the money-line tickets and 66 percent money-line handle.

The most-bet props at BetMGM are Jaguars running back Travis Etienne to score the first touchdown (+550), Etienne to score anytime touchdown (+110) and Jaguars tight end Evan Engram over 40½ receiving yards (-115).

