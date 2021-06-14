Bettors flocking to Phil Mickelson for U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson, 50, is leading the ticket count at the Westgate and William Hill for this week’s U.S. Open after his stunning PGA Championship victory in May.

Phil Mickelson leaves the 11th green during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phil Mickelson stretches before hitting off the second tee during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Phil Mickelson hits from the 11th hole during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Bettors believe in an encore for Phil Mickelson.

The 50-year-old is leading the ticket count at the Westgate for this week’s U.S. Open after pulling off a stunning victory in the PGA Championship in May.

Mickelson, who hadn’t won a major in eight years, went off at 250-1 at the Westgate for the PGA Championship. He had been at 150-1 for the U.S. Open, but Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman lowered Mickelson to 60-1 after the win.

The Westgate took a $50 bet to win $7,500 at 150-1 and has continued to take tons of action at the reduced price, Sherman said.

Sherman doesn’t like Mickelson’s chances, but he said he tends to discount anyone who won the previous major.

“It takes so much to win back-to-back majors unless your name is Tiger Woods,” Sherman said.

William Hill also reported Mickelson as its clear leader in ticket count, and BetMGM said he is just behind Brooks Koepka.

Jon Rahm is the clear U.S. Open favorite at the Westgate at 10-1, followed by Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Koepka and Xander Schauffele all at 16-1.

UNLV product cashes in

Former UNLV golfer Garrick Higgo scored his first PGA Tour victory in the Palmetto Championship on Sunday in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

Higgo opened at 50-1 at the Westgate and closed at 40-1 after taking a few hundred in bets, Sherman said.

Higgo had been on some bettors’ radar after earning three victories on the European Tour, Sherman said.

