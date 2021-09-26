78°F
Betting

Bettors in big on Raiders, Cardinals at Las Vegas sportsbooks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2021 - 8:44 am
 
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against t ...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Bettors are banking on the Raiders and Arizona Cardinals in a big way on the third NFL Sunday of the season at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

At Station Casinos, the Raiders, 4-point home favorites over the Dolphins, have the highest number of straight bets, parlays and money-line bets. The Silver and Black are tied with the Cardinals, 8-point road favorites over the Jaguars, for the ticket lead with 91 percent.

At Caesars Sportsbook, 94 percent of the tickets and 92 percent of the money wagered are on the Cardinals, and 89 percent of the tickets and 79 percent of the money are on the Raiders.

At WynnBET, the Titans, 5-point home favorites over the Colts, lead the way with 94 percent of the tickets and 86 percent of the money wagered.

The Raiders have attracted 85 percent of the tickets and 89 percent of the money at WynnBET as they make a bid to go 3-0. The Cardinals have 85 percent of the tickets and 75 percent of the money.

For totals, bettors are all over the Packers and 49ers go to over 50½. At Caesars, 97 percent of the money is on the Green Bay-San Francisco over, and at WynnBET, 94 percent of the tickets is on the over.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

