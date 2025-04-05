Bettors jump off Chiefs’ bandwagon; 49ers’ Super Bowl odds soar

The Chiefs’ NFL title odds have taken a hit at Caesars Sportsbook, where they’re tied with the Lions as the fourth choice to win Super Bowl 60.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Bettors backed the Kansas City Chiefs in a big way to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

But the betting public jumped off the Chiefs’ bandwagon when they were whipped 40-22 by the Eagles in Super Bowl 59.

“Finally, the one team that has got no money in the future book is Kansas City,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “This time last year, they were betting 6-1 like they were stealing. Now, they’re 7-1 and they don’t want anything to do with them. At least yet. Never say never on them.”

The Chiefs’ NFL title odds also have taken a slight hit at Caesars Sportsbook, where they’re tied with the Lions as the +850 fourth choice to win Super Bowl 60. The Eagles are the +650 favorites to repeat as champions, followed by the Bills and Ravens at 7-1.

“The Kansas City Chiefs opened up at +580 prior to the Super Bowl. After their performance in Super Bowl (59), there does not appear to be a lot of interest in their Super Bowl odds as we have seen in previous years,” Caesars head of football Joey Feazel said. “Couple that with the few offseason moves for the Chiefs and the division competition getting better, the Chiefs’ odds have fallen.”

Kansas City is the -110 favorite to win its 10th consecutive AFC West crown, followed by the Chargers (3-1), Broncos (+350) and Raiders (10-1).

“I’m going to throw a prediction out there that the Kansas City Chiefs do not win the AFC West,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The Chargers win the AFC West.”

Here is a glance at some other teams that have seen their Super Bowl odds shift this offseason after free-agent moves and trades:

49ers’ purge

The 49ers have soared from 12-1 to 20-1 at the SuperBook after finishing 6-11 last season and then losing a whopping 17 players via free agency or trade, including linebacker Dre Greenlaw and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

“It feels like they’ve lost 10 starters from last year’s team,” Salmons said. “It’s not like that was a perfect team to begin with last year. It was a team that was older and injury-prone. I don’t see that changing going forward.”

Rams on rise

The Rams were slashed from 30-1 to 16-1 at the SuperBook and from 20-1 to 18-1 at Station Sports, in part, because of the 49ers taking a step backward in the NFC West.

“They just don’t look like they’re the same Niners team as two years ago. I can see the Rams overtaking them,” Esposito said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the Rams eventually become the favorite in the NFC West.”

Los Angeles and Matthew Stafford agreed to a restructured contract after the veteran quarterback explored options with other teams. The Rams also signed wideout Davante Adams after he was released by the Jets.

“They’ve got a pretty dynamic offense now with Adams, Puka Nacua and (Kyren) Williams at running back,” Esposito said. “And they were pretty competitive against some of the top teams in the league last year.”

Bullish on Bears

Chicago’s odds improved from 60-1 to 40-1 at the SuperBook and from 60-1 to 35-1 at Caesars after it hired former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as coach and bolstered its offensive and defensive lines.

“The expectation that last year’s No. 1 draft pick, Caleb Williams, will significantly benefit from the coaching change is making the market bullish on the Bears,” Feazel said.

Salmons expects a massive upgrade from former Bears coach Matt Eberflus and interim coach Thomas Brown to Johnson.

“I believe it will be one of the greatest upgrades in coaching you’ll ever see,” he said. “The coaches definitely held them back last year. (Johnson) made Jared Goff look like an MVP. With his creative mind, the Bears really have a chance to be much improved this year.”

Rodgers to Steelers?

The Steelers have dropped from 55-1 to 35-1 at Caesars with the expectation that four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers will sign with Pittsburgh.

“While we still have yet to get the news that Aaron Rodgers has signed with the Steelers, the price is reflecting that acquisition happening,” Feazel said. “With the addition of (receiver) DK Metcalf, the offense should be more explosive this season. That has resulted in an increased amount of action on the Steelers and has led to the decrease in Super Bowl odds.”

Seahawks step back

The Seahawks shot up from 50-1 to 80-1 at the SuperBook after trading Metcalf and dealing quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders. Seattle replaced them by signing quarterback Sam Darnold and wideout Cooper Kupp.

“I was surprised they traded Metcalf away,” Salmons said “It’s obvious the Rams knew Cooper Kupp couldn’t play anymore, and then Seattle goes out and signs him. I don’t understand it.

“Darnold for Geno Smith, you can argue that maybe that’s an upgrade. But you don’t know.”

Cowboys down, Commanders up

The Commanders improved to 16-1 at the SuperBook, while the Cowboys shot up to 60-1. Washington, which added Samuel and bolstered its offensive and defensive lines, supplanted Dallas as the second choice to win the NFC East (+220) behind Philadelphia (-145). The Cowboys are the 6-1 third pick.

“Dallas has done nothing, other than (quarterback Dak) Prescott will be back next year,” Salmons said. “Dallas just seems like an older team. It doesn’t seem like a team that will bounce back and win the Super Bowl the way Philadelphia did last year.

“Maybe I’m wrong, but we can’t write a bet on Dallas to win anything these days.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Super Bowl 60 odds

At Westgate SuperBook

Eagles 6-1

Bills 7-1

Chiefs 7-1

Ravens 7-1

Lions 8-1

Commanders 16-1

Rams 16-1

Bengals 18-1

49ers 20-1

Packers 20-1

Buccaneers 25-1

Chargers 25-1

Texans 30-1

Vikings 30-1

Bears 40-1

Broncos 40-1

Steelers 40-1

Dolphins 50-1

Falcons 50-1

Cowboys 60-1

Cardinals 80-1

Seahawks 80-1

Colts 100-1

Jaguars 100-1

Jets 100-1

Patriots 100-1

Raiders 100-1

Browns 200-1

Giants 200-1

Panthers 200-1

Saints 200-1

Titans 200-1