Bettors lack enthusiasm for Golden Knights

Whatever pessimism there is for the Knights as they try to regain alpha status in the Western Conference also has been reflected at the betting window.

Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) wears a red no-contact jersey during training camp at City National Arena on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Call it apathy or a malaise. Maybe it’s a general lack of confidence from the public in the Golden Knights entering their sixth season.

“If they start playing well, they’ll get behind them,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “But this is probably the least enthusiasm as far as the Knights for winning the (Stanley) Cup or the conference that we’ve seen ever. Even the first year when they had a bunch of expansion guys, people were betting them just because their odds were so high.”

The Knights entered last season as the co-favorite with Colorado to win the Stanley Cup only to miss the playoffs entirely. Pete DeBoer was fired as coach and replaced by Bruce Cassidy, while left wing Max Pacioretty was traded to Carolina to create salary-cap space.

Goaltender Robin Lehner was ruled out for the season after undergoing hip surgery, adding to bettors’ negativity toward the Knights.

The SuperBook lists the Knights at 16-1 on its Stanley Cup futures, the same odds they had in June. Five teams have shorter odds, with Calgary, Edmonton and the New York Rangers also at 16-1.

Station Casinos is at 18-1 after the Knights were as short as 9-1 in June. Circa Sports and William Hill have the longest odds for the Knights to win the championship at 20-1.

The Knights are a -220 favorite at William Hill to make the playoffs.

“To me they’re a playoff team,” Circa sportsbook manager Jeff Davis said. “I think seven of the eight (Western Conference) teams that made the playoffs last year will probably make the playoffs again. I think Vegas probably boots St. Louis out, but that’s just my opinion.”

The Knights’ point total has gone down at most sportsbooks since opening in the summer.

Circa lists the Knights at 97 points after it opened at 98½ and was bet down to 97½. The SuperBook and Station are at 96½, and William Hill is sitting at 95½.

Salmons said a sharp bettor in Colorado placed a wager on the Knights under 98½ points when it opened.

“I still believe the team has a lot of talent,” Salmons said. “If they can get the new system down as far as what Cassidy is looking for and they get off to a decent start and somewhat keep the injuries at bay, I think they can have a successful season and even win the division under the right circumstances.”

Captain Mark Stone appears healthy coming out of training camp following offseason back surgery. Center Jack Eichel is expected to improve from last season when he was coming off major neck surgery and had to adjust to a new team, then played the final six weeks with a broken thumb.

Goaltender Logan Thompson should get the first crack at replacing Lehner as the starter, though Adin Hill will also get his share of work if he produces.

“If (Thompson) can be like the 15th-best goalie in the NHL, I think Vegas makes the playoffs,” Davis said. “My only hesitancy is the way that Vegas is constructed. They don’t have the depth to withstand an injury bug even remotely close to what happened last year.”

Salmons said the Carolina Hurricanes have been a popular team with bettors to win the Stanley Cup, along with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

One long shot attracting money is the New Jersey Devils.

“The Devils are hot,” Salmons said. “A lot of people like the Devils. We just took some money on (Jack) Hughes to win the Hart Trophy.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.