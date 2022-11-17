Bettors leaning to a side in Titans-Packers Thursday NFL game

The host Green Bay Packers are 3½-point favorites at most Las Vegas sportsbooks over the Tennessee Titans on “Thursday Night Football.”

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Bettors seem to be siding with the Green Bay Packers in their “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The host Packers are 3½-point favorites at most Las Vegas sportsbooks. Circa Sports lists Green Bay at -3 (-120).

“Looks like we finally have a good Thursday night matchup,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message. “Early we saw some sharper play on the Pack -3. Fairly good two-way action on the game.”

Esposito said 58 percent of the tickets written at Station are on the Packers.

Green Bay (4-6) is coming off a come-from-behind 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb is expected to be activated from injured reserve after he missed the past four games with an ankle injury.

The Titans (6-3) defeated Denver 17-10 last week and have covered seven straight. Tennessee is 9-2 straight-up on short rest during coach Mike Vrabel’s tenure.

The Tennessee Titans ATS this season 🔥 First 2 games: 0-2

The consensus total for the game is 41.

“High on the under at this point,” Esposito said.

BetMGM reported Thursday morning the Packers were receiving 54 percent of the spread bets and 60 percent of the spread handle at -2½. Green Bay also saw 63 percent of the money-line handle despite 68 percent of the money-line tickets on the Titans.

The spread at BetMGM has since climbed to Packers -3½.

The most-bet player props at BetMGM are Titans running back Derrick Henry to score the first touchdown (+400), Henry to score a touchdown any time (-200) and Henry over 99½ rushing yards (-120).

Caesars Sportsbook revealed a bettor in Nevada placed a $300,000 wager on the Packers -3 (-120) and could win $250,000.

A bettor at Caesars Sportsbook in New Jersey wagered $80,000 on the Titans money line (+152) and stands to win $121,600.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.