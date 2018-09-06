Betting

Bettors loading up on Falcons in NFL opener against Eagles

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2018 - 2:10 pm
 

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles earned Super Bowl MVP honors in Philadelphia’s 41-33 win over New England in February, but he and his teammates are getting no respect from bettors in Thursday night’s NFL season opener.

Professional bettors have backed the Atlanta Falcons in a big way, including a $100,000 wager placed Aug. 26 at the South Point sports book that dropped the Eagles to 3-point favorites after the line opened at 4.

Money has continued to pour in Thursday on Atlanta, which is now a 1-point favorite at several Las Vegas sports books, including Boyd Gaming. The game is a pick’em at most spots.

“It’s a huge move. It’s one of the biggest moves I’ve seen on an opening Thursday night game of an NFL season,” Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci said Thursday afternoon after flipping the Falcons from 1-point underdogs to 1-point favorites.

“Typically, when the Super Bowl champs play in that opening game, the line is inflated, knowing the public will back the Super Bowl champs. But what we’ve seen is the complete opposite,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve seen such a lack of confidence in the Super Bowl champs.

“The Falcons are a great team, but I still don’t know if I’ve ever seen a defending Super Bowl champ be an underdog in its first game the next year.”

Philadelphia has ruled out quarterback Carson Wentz and wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Mack Hollins for the game, and linebacker Nigel Bradham will serve his one-game suspension.

“The sharp guys feel Foles is a significant downgrade. But we kind of knew he was playing,” Scucci said. “To flip-flop favorites without a significant personnel change is really unheard of.”

Caesars Entertainment and William Hill sports books are heavy on the Falcons.

“We’re buried on the Falcons. We need the Eagles pretty good, which is goofy because all we did was need against them at the end of last year,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said. “The last five or six weeks of the regular season and playoffs, they bet the Eagles hard.”

Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons said the professional money is on Atlanta and the betting public is on Philadelphia, which beat the Falcons 15-10 in the playoffs last season.

“(The sharps) knew Wentz wasn’t going to play, Jeffery’s hurt and the Eagles’ best linebacker is suspended for this game. The Eagles have a lot of issues,” Salmons said. “Plus Atlanta’s season ended there last year, so they have motivation to beat them, and there’s the Super Bowl ceremony for the Eagles. It’s a tough spot.

“And Foles has looked dreadful in the preseason.”

Home teams have won 14 of the last 15 NFL weeknight season openers, going 9-3-3 ATS.

The total is either 44½ or 45 at Las Vegas sports books.

“We’re a little heavy on the under, which is also unusual,” Scucci said.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New England Patriots season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the New Orleans Saints will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Houston Texans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tennessee Titans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Titans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Indianapolis Colts
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Indianapolis Colts will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Jaguars
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Jacksonville Jaguars will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Detroit Lions
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Detroit Lions 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Chicago Bears
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Chicago Bears 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Green Bay Packers
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Green Bay Packers 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Minnesota Vikings
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Minnesota Vikings 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Cleveland Browns
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Cleveland Browns 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Pittsburgh Steelers
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Cincinnati Bengals
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Cincinnati Bengals 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Baltimore Ravens
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Baltimore Ravens 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Arizona Cardinals
Todd Dewey, Johnny Avello and Kelly Stewart go over the odds for the Arizona Cardinals upcoming season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Seattle Seahawks
Todd Dewey, Johnny Avello and Kelly Stewart go over the odds for the Seattle Seahawks upcoming season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: San Francisco 49ers
Todd Dewey, Johnny Avello and Kelly Stewart go over the odds for the San Francisco 49ers upcoming season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Los Angeles Rams
Todd Dewey, Johnny Avello and Kelly Stewart go over the odds for the Los Angeles Rams upcoming season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Oakland Raiders
Todd Dewey, Johnny Avello and Kelly Stewart go over the odds for the Oakland Raiders upcoming season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Denver Broncos
Todd Dewey, Johnny Avello and Kelly Stewart go over the odds for the Denver Broncos upcoming season.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Betting Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like