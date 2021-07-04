Bettors look for long shot to win Heisman 3rd year in row

A William Hill bettor in Nevada placed a $3,000 wager to win $300,000 on Texas quarterback Casey Thompson to win the Heisman Trophy at 100-1 odds.

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson looks to pass during the final half of the Texas Orange and White Spring Scrimmage in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Less than eight weeks until the start of college football season, Spencer Rattler is the favorite to become the third Oklahoma quarterback in five years to win the Heisman Trophy.

But bettors are hoping a long shot will strike the Heisman pose for the third straight season after Joe Burrow won the award in 2019 — when his preseason odds were 200-1 — and DeVonta Smith took home the trophy last season after opening at 100-1.

A William Hill bettor in Nevada placed a $3,000 wager to win $300,000 on Casey Thompson to win the Heisman at 100-1. The odds on the Texas QB have since dropped to 20-1.

“We get obliterated with Thompson,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said. “He’s our biggest liability. No one else is even close. I get it. He has a new coach (Steve Sarkisian), and that offense should be lighting up the Big 12.

“There have been some bombers who have cashed Heisman tickets the past couple years, and they’re looking for another nice score.”

The Sooners also should light up the Big 12 behind Rattler, the 5-1 favorite at the Westgate after throwing for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Oklahoma produced back-to-back Heisman winners in 2017 and 2018 with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

“Pretty much every year we’ve done this, whoever the Oklahoma quarterback is always gets bet, so that was the starting point,” Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “If Alabama had its quarterback back, he would be the favorite. But they didn’t.”

The top five favorites at the Westgate are signal callers. The Crimson Tide’s Bryce Young is the 6-1 second choice, followed by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei at 8-1 and North Carolina’s Sam Howell at 12-1.

“All five guys have name recognition and pedigree,” Salmons said. “These days, it seems like the Heisman goes to the best player on the best team. Heisman winners never come from a small school anymore.”

The Westgate, which recently posted its Heisman odds, has taken early action on Texas running back Bijan Robinson (30-1), Miami QB D’Eriq King (30-1) and Florida State QB McKenzie Milton (100-1), who transferred from Central Florida.

Quarterbacks have won the Heisman in 12 of the past 15 years. Last season, Smith became the first wide receiver to win the award since Desmond Howard in 1991. Robinson, who also has garnered support at William Hill, is bidding to become the first running back to win it since Derrick Henry in 2015.

“Texas is still a monster program,” Bogdanovich said. “If they can somehow go from seven wins to 11 wins and this kid is averaging like 175 yards a game, he’s gonna have a good chance. Those are the type of things you’re looking for.

“Sarkisian is a supposed offensive genius, and Alabama had a strong ground game when he was offensive coordinator there.”

Professional sports bettor Paul Stone recommends a play on Southern California QB Kedon Slovis, who is 30-1 at the Westgate.

“I believe there is some value in taking a shot at him to win the Heisman at that price,” said Stone (@paulstonesports). “He’s completed 70 percent of his passes in his first two seasons and thrown for 5,423 yards in 18 career games, so it’s certainly plausible that he could throw for more than 4,000 yards this season, especially if the Trojans qualify for the Pac-12 title game.

“Southern Cal should field one of the most talented receiving corps in all of college football. And if it turns the corner and wins big in Clay Helton’s sixth season as coach, that would only boost Slovis’ chances.”

