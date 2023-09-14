73°F
Betting

Bettors move line for Vikings-Eagles Thursday NFL game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2023 - 6:05 am
 
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker De ...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The line for “Thursday Night Football” between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles continues to fall.

The host Eagles are 6-point favorites at most Las Vegas sportsbooks after being listed as 7-point chalk Wednesday morning. BetMGM and Station Casinos were among the few sportsbooks at Philadelphia -6½.

The Vikings are +210 money-line underdogs at the Westgate SuperBook and +220 at Circa sportsbook.

The consensus total is 49.

The Eagles (1-0) jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter last week at New England but had to hold on for a 25-20 win over the Patriots.

Philadelphia beat the Vikings 24-7 when the teams met in Week 2 last season and was 8-3 against the spread as home favorites.

Minnesota (0-1) committed three turnovers, all by quarterback Kirk Cousins, and suffered a 20-17 loss to Tampa Bay in its home opener. The Vikings were 1-3 as road underdogs last season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

