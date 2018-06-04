Bettors overwhelmingly back Golden Knights over Capitals in Game 4

Westgate sports book manager Jeff Sherman said 84 percent of the tickets are on the Knights and 88 percent of the money is on Vegas in Game 4.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save on center William Karlsson (71) during practice leading up to Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Washington Capitals on Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphotoduring

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) gets a hug from right wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during practice leading up to Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Washington Capitals on Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stays loose during practice leading up to Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Washington Capitals on Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save on center William Karlsson (71) during practice leading up to Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Washington Capitals on Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphotoduring

The Golden Knights have defied the odds all season as a first-year expansion team.

Bettors are banking on Vegas to beat the odds again in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Washington Capitals are favorites ranging from minus 110 to minus 130 at Las Vegas sports books over the Knights, who range from minus 110 at Station Casinos and Boyd Gaming to plus 110 at MGM Resorts, South Point and Westgate sports books.

Washington leads the series 2-1 after winning the last two games but the betting public expects the Knights to bounce back and tie the series. Westgate sports book manager Jeff Sherman said 84 percent of the tickets are on the Knights and 88 percent of the money is on Vegas in Game 4.

“We’ve been getting a lot of local support on the Knights in this game, hoping they can tie this,” Sherman said. “They’ve been successful backing them all year and this is considered one of those must-win spots. They can’t afford to go down 3-1.”

The Capitals are minus 120 favorites at the Westgate after opening at minus 130 and the Knights are plus 110 underdogs after opening at plus 120.

The total is 5½ (Under minus 130).

The Westgate has taken bets on every player listed to score the first goal, including a large wager on Alex Ovechkin, the 6-1 favorite.

Other popular prop bets are on Evgeny Kuznetsov to score a goal (plus 180) and on both teams to go under their shots on goal (Capitals: 30½, Knights: 31½).

Washington is a minus 240 favorite at the adjusted series price to win the Cup. Vegas is plus 190.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.