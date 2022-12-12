Bettors pound one side in ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup

The New England Patriots are consensus 2½-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas sportsbooks. The total is 44.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) in the huddle during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Bettors are backing the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football” against the host Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots are consensus 2½-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks after opening -1½. The total is 44.

“Looks like we will need the Cardinals for a peanut but nothing major unless something changes (Monday afternoon),” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said via text message. “There was some sharp money on Arizona early in the week, but the market rejected that and the line has gone up.”

The Patriots have attracted 65 percent of the ticket count, according to Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito.

New England (6-6) has dropped two straight but can move past the New York Jets for the third and final AFC wild-card spot with a victory.

Arizona (4-8) has lost four of their last five and had a week off after their crushing 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 27.

“Clearly need the Cards,” Esposito said via text message. “Number continues to creep up. Looks like it’s trending up to 3.”

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said his book also needs the Cardinals, but that could change before kickoff.

The Patriots had 56 percent of the spread tickets and 67 percent of the spread handle at BetMGM to go with 64 percent of the money-line handle.

The most popular player props according to BetMGM are Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to score the first touchdown (+750), Hopkins to score a touchdown at any time (-105) and Cardinals running back James Conner under 61½ rushing yards (-120).

Caesars Sportsbook reported a bettor in Nevada placed $270,000 on the Patriots (-125 ML) to beat the Cardinals for a potential win of $192,000.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.