Bettors pound Raiders to win 2024 Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers

Will the Raiders join the 2020 Buccaneers and 2021 Rams as the only teams to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium?

Bettors are banking on it at the Westgate SuperBook, which has lowered the Raiders from 50-1 to 30-1 to win the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium amid speculation that they will acquire four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Packers.

“We are writing so much Raiders money. We started at 50-1, went to 40-1 and now we’re down to 30-1. And it’s not stopping them,” SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “It’s like a replay of last year, when there was a rumor that Rodgers had bought a house in Tennessee and we were writing a ton of business on the Titans. It’s like the yearly gift that keeps on giving.

“Everyone thinks that they’re getting Rodgers and they’re winning the Super Bowl.”

The SuperBook is already on the hook for two six-figure losses if the Raiders win the AFC championship (+1,750) and the Super Bowl.

“Every time I look at the ticker, within an hour I’ll see a Raiders bet,” Salmons said. “After the Super Bowl ended, we took a $1,000 bet and $300 bet on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl within 20 minutes.”

Salmons can see a scenario in which the Raiders acquire Rodgers, 39, a year after they acquired receiver Davante Adams from Green Bay.

“Given what Green Bay has done with the Raiders, I would say it’s a possibility,” he said. “The Raiders would have to trade their seventh pick in the first round and probably another first-round pick. If I was Green Bay, I’d make that trade in a second. Rodgers is at the very end.

“I think Green Bay would be up for it. The question is what would they trade. The Jets are on record that they would like him, too.”

New York also is 30-1 to win the Super Bowl next season after dropping to as low as 25-1.

“We believe the difference between the Jets and Raiders is that the Jets are a quarterback away from being able to win the Super Bowl,” Salmons said. “We don’t think the Raiders are a quarterback away.”

If the Raiders acquire Rodgers, Salmons said their Super Bowl odds would go down to about 16-1. But he said their true odds to win it all would be 50-1 or 60-1.

“The Raiders have a lot of issues,” he said. “Most of them starting on the other side of the ball.”

Chiefs, Bengals popular bets

The Chiefs are the 6-1 co-favorites with the Bills to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The 49ers and Eagles are 8-1 and the Bengals 10-1.

“We’ve written a bunch on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl,” Salmons said. “Whoever wins the Super Bowl, it’s almost automatic that we’re going to get money on that team to win the Super Bowl.

“Another one that was popular (Monday) is the Bengals at 10-1. We’ve taken a lot of Bengals action.”

On Saturday night, a Westgate bettor placed a $5,000 wager at the book on Kansas City at 6-1 odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl.

“We had to make sure it was to win next year’s Super Bowl,” Salmons said.

Best of rest, AFC West

The Cowboys are 16-1, followed by the Chargers, Ravens and Jaguars at 20-1. The Lions are 25-1, followed by the Packers and Dolphins at 30-1.

The Broncos, Browns, Giants, Rams and Vikings are each 40-1.

“In the AFC West, you’ve got obviously the Chiefs. The Chargers are a team, some year they’ll put it together. They have the pieces in place,” Salmons said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with Denver. They’ve got Sean Payton. Are they ready to win next year? Probably not. But he’s a great coach.

“And you’ve got the Raiders with Rodgers.”

