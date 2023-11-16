65°F
Bettors try to buck NFL prime-time under trend on Bengals-Ravens

The Ravens are consensus 3½-point home favorites over the Bengals in a key AFC North clash on "Thursday Night Football." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2023 - 6:05 am
 
Updated November 16, 2023 - 2:01 pm
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) gestures during the second half of an NFL footba ...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. The Browns won 33-31. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens don’t have long to lick their wounds after suffering sizable upsets Sunday.

The Ravens are consensus 3½-point home favorites over the Bengals in a key AFC North clash on “Thursday Night Football.”

The consensus total has ticked up to 46½ after sitting at 46 on Wednesday.

NFL prime-time unders are on a 15-1 run this year, 25-7 overall this season and 37-10 dating back to last season.

But bettors are trying to buck those trends at BetMGM and Station Casinos, where they’re wagering on the game to go over.

“At this point, we need the under,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “These two offenses can both score. That’s probably the reason why (bettors are on the over).”

Both teams went over last week.

Baltimore (7-3, 7-3 against the spread, 4-6 over/under) lost a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in a 33-31 defeat to Cleveland on Sunday as a 5½-point home favorite.

Cincinnati (5-4, 4-5 ATS, 4-5 over/under) fell to Houston 30-27 as a 5½-point home favorite.

“This was shaping up to be a showdown, but the Bengals are kind of limping into it,” Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “Them losing to the Texans is a lot worse than the Ravens losing to the Browns. That’s how most people are looking at it.

“By the time it kicks off, I’m sure we’ll need the Bengals.”

MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell said BetMGM in Nevada also needs the Bengals, though the action is pretty balanced.

“It’s actually one of the most two-way bet games that I’ve seen so far,” Esposito said. “Ticket counts are almost 50-50, and money is almost 50-50, straight and parlay. There’s a little bit more money on the Ravens money line.”

The consensus money line is Ravens -180/Bengals +160.

The Ravens beat the Bengals 27-24 at Cincinnati in Week 2.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is 7-1 straight-up against the Bengals. His player props at Caesars Sportsbook include 226½ passing yards, 45½ rushing yards and 1½ touchdown passes (under -137).

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has player props of 261½ yards, 13½ rushing yards (under -157) and 1½ touchdown passes (over -129).

Ravens running back Gus Edwards is the +500 favorite at Caesars to score the first TD. Bengals running back Joe Mixon is +550, Jackson is 6-1, and Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is +650.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

