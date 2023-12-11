42°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Bettors wager $200K, $110K on ‘Monday Night Football’ game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NF ...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game the against Washington Commanders, Sunday, December 03, 2023 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Most bettors like to wager a little to win a lot. But some big bettors opt for the opposite approach.

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor wagered $198,000 to win $22,000 on the Dolphins on the money line (-900) over the Titans on “Monday Night Football.”

“Somebody is absolutely not worried one little bit,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said. “I think he’s safe. It’s against a team with a less than .500 record.”

Miami is 9-3, with all nine wins against teams with a losing record and all three losses against teams with a winning record.

“With Baltimore winning, Miami has to win. And with the Chiefs losing as well, it gives them a chance (at the No. 1 playoff seed),” Mucklow said. “Miami plays Baltimore in a couple weeks time, so they’ve got to stay in contention.”

Another Caesars bettor placed a $110,000 straight bet to win $100,000 on the Dolphins -13.

Miami (8-4 against the spread, 7-5 over/under) is a consensus 14-point home favorite over Tennessee (4-8, 5-7 ATS, 4-8 over/under), and the total is 46.

The Dolphins, coming off a 45-15 rout of Washington, have covered their last two games, and both games went over the total.

The Titans, coming off a 31-28 overtime loss to the Colts, have dropped four of five while going 1-4 ATS.

In the other Monday night game, also scheduled for 5:15 p.m., the Packers are consensus 6-point road favorites over the Giants, and the total is 37.

“There’s no doubt that we’re going to need both underdogs in (Monday’s) games,” SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said.

The Giants (4-8, 4-7-1 ATS, 3-9 over/under) have won and covered two straight, including a 10-7 home win over the Patriots last time out Nov. 26.

The Packers (6-6, 7-5 ATS, 6-6 over/under) have won and covered three straight and four of five, including last week’s 27-19 victory over the Chiefs.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
1
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
3
NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
4
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
5
‘It was horrific’: 2 dead after wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas
‘It was horrific’: 2 dead after wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Vikings-Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
Bettors thankful for favorites, beat books on fruitful NFL weekend
Bettors thankful for favorites, beat books on fruitful NFL weekend
Raiders, Bears bail out sportsbooks: ‘Only reason we’re still standing’
Raiders, Bears bail out sportsbooks: ‘Only reason we’re still standing’
Sharp bettors back side, total in Raiders-Dolphins matchup
Sharp bettors back side, total in Raiders-Dolphins matchup
Thursday NFL betting: Another Dallas home demolition?
Thursday NFL betting: Another Dallas home demolition?
Vegas bound? Niners clear Super Bowl favorites after crushing Eagles
Vegas bound? Niners clear Super Bowl favorites after crushing Eagles
Bettor makes $200K wager on Bears-Vikings Monday night game
Bettor makes $200K wager on Bears-Vikings Monday night game