Bettors win nearly $1M on Nuggets-Jazz game

William Hill and BetMGM reported Denver money-line wagers of $500,000 or more that were decided in a wild final sequence Tuesday night.

Utah Jazz's Mike Conley (10) attempts a shot in the final seconds of the second half of an NBA first round playoff basketball game as Royce O'Neale (23), Denver Nuggets' Gary Harris, left, Jamal Murray, bottom front and Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, right rear, look on, Tuesday, Sept. 1,2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Two money-line bets of $500,000 or more on the Denver Nuggets cashed Tuesday night when Mike Conley’s 3-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out for Utah.

William Hill reported that a bettor wagered $550,000 to win $500,000 on the Nuggets at -110 odds.

🚨 Big Bet Alert 🚨 A @WilliamHillNV bettor placed a $550,000 Money Line wager on the Nuggets -110 to win Game 7. 🏀 The winning wager would win $500k. — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) September 1, 2020

BetMGM reported that a bettor wagered $500,000 on the Nuggets at -110 odds, which paid $454,545.

Major wager out of Vegas! One bettor just placed a $500,000 bet on the Nuggets ML (-110) 👀 pic.twitter.com/JgUr2IUeMm — BetMGM (@BetMGM) September 1, 2020

Denver defeated Utah 80-78 in Game 7 of their first-round Western Conference series in the NBA bubble at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

In a wild final sequence, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell turned the ball over with 11 seconds remaining. Denver pushed the ball upcourt, but Torrey Craig missed a layup with about six seconds left that would have sealed the win.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert grabbed the rebound and flipped the ball to Conley, who missed a 3-pointer for the win at the buzzer.

The THRILLING FINISH to Game 7!@nuggets win the series 4-3 and advance to play the Clippers in the West semis! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6AkuYn9EaV — NBA (@NBA) September 2, 2020

The shot also decided the point spread, as Denver closed as a 1½-point favorite. The game stayed well under 217½.

