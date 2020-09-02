86°F
Bettors win nearly $1M on Nuggets-Jazz game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2020 - 8:48 pm
 

Two money-line bets of $500,000 or more on the Denver Nuggets cashed Tuesday night when Mike Conley’s 3-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out for Utah.

William Hill reported that a bettor wagered $550,000 to win $500,000 on the Nuggets at -110 odds.

BetMGM reported that a bettor wagered $500,000 on the Nuggets at -110 odds, which paid $454,545.

Denver defeated Utah 80-78 in Game 7 of their first-round Western Conference series in the NBA bubble at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

In a wild final sequence, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell turned the ball over with 11 seconds remaining. Denver pushed the ball upcourt, but Torrey Craig missed a layup with about six seconds left that would have sealed the win.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert grabbed the rebound and flipped the ball to Conley, who missed a 3-pointer for the win at the buzzer.

The shot also decided the point spread, as Denver closed as a 1½-point favorite. The game stayed well under 217½.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

