Bettors win nearly $1M on Nuggets-Jazz game
William Hill and BetMGM reported Denver money-line wagers of $500,000 or more that were decided in a wild final sequence Tuesday night.
Two money-line bets of $500,000 or more on the Denver Nuggets cashed Tuesday night when Mike Conley’s 3-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out for Utah.
William Hill reported that a bettor wagered $550,000 to win $500,000 on the Nuggets at -110 odds.
BetMGM reported that a bettor wagered $500,000 on the Nuggets at -110 odds, which paid $454,545.
Denver defeated Utah 80-78 in Game 7 of their first-round Western Conference series in the NBA bubble at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
In a wild final sequence, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell turned the ball over with 11 seconds remaining. Denver pushed the ball upcourt, but Torrey Craig missed a layup with about six seconds left that would have sealed the win.
Jazz center Rudy Gobert grabbed the rebound and flipped the ball to Conley, who missed a 3-pointer for the win at the buzzer.
The shot also decided the point spread, as Denver closed as a 1½-point favorite. The game stayed well under 217½.
