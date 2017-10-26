Big bets placed on Miami Dolphins over Baltimore Ravens

In the span of 30 minutes Thursday afternoon, a six-figure wager was placed on the Dolphins getting 3 points at Baltimore and a $50,000 bet on Miami was made on the money line at plus-125 at CG Technology sports books.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The action on the Dolphins-Ravens “Thursday Night Football” game was relatively quiet at Las Vegas sports books Thursday before big money on Miami poured into the CG Technology sports book.

In the span of 30 minutes Thursday afternoon, a six-figure wager was placed on the Dolphins getting 3 points at Baltimore and a $50,000 bet on Miami was made on the money line at plus-125.

“We suddenly need the Ravens pretty big,” CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt said. “I think it’s a fade against Baltimore because of all their injuries, especially on the offensive line.

“The Ravens are sending out ads for the local grocery stores for anyone who can play offensive line.”

Baltimore guard Alex Lewis was actually at the grocery store when the Ravens drafted him in 2016.

The underdog is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between the teams. Miami erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit in Sunday’s 31-28 win over the Jets. Quarterback Jay Cutler left the game with broken ribs and backup Matt Moore engineered the comeback win as the surprising Dolphins improved to 4-2.

“A lot of sharp people think Matt Moore is an upgrade over Jay Cutler because he’s been there so long and is so familiar with the system,” Holt said.

Baltimore (3-4) is coming off a 24-16 loss to the Vikings in which it scored a touchdown with no time left. Quarterback Joe Flacco has struggled this season, throwing only five touchdowns with eight interceptions.

The Ravens opened as 3½-point favorites before the line was bet down to 3. The total is 37½ at most Las Vegas sports books and several trends support a play on the under. The under is 11-5 in Baltimore’s last 16 home games and is 8-0-1 in Miami’s last nine Thursday night games.

Action on the game at MGM Resorts sports books was very light.

“This is one of those dud Thursday night games, as far as the public is concerned,” The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback said.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.