Big Ten game sets all-time record for lowest betting total

Iowa’s game against Minnesota closed with a total of 31½, the lowest over/under since betting totals started to be tracked in 1995.

Iowa defensive lineman Yahya Black (94), defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett (49) celebrate after they recovered a fumble late in the second half an NCAA college football game against Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

All season long, Iowa games have flirted with setting a record for the lowest total ever in college football.

The moment finally happened Saturday, and the number was still too high.

The Hawkeyes’ game against host Minnesota closed with a total of 31½, the lowest over/under for a Football Bowl Subdivision game since betting totals started to be tracked in 1995.

Iowa defeated the Golden Gophers in a 13-10 pillow fight in freezing temperatures to take control of the Big Ten West Division.

“Early money on the Iowa game was on the over,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said via text message. “But late money came in even stronger on the under.”

This was at least the fifth time this season an Iowa game has threatened the all-time low total of 33 set by Arizona and Oregon State in 1995.

The game against Rutgers on Sept. 24 closed at 34½ after dipping as low as 33½ during the week and went over the total as the Hawkeyes won 27-10.

When Iowa visited Illinois two weeks later on Oct. 8, the total was 36½ at kickoff. That number was never threatened in the Fighting Illini’s 9-6 victory.

When it opened, Iowa’s matchup against Northwestern on Oct. 29 appeared it might set the low-water mark but was eventually bet up to 37½ at most Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Hawkeyes nearly covered the number themselves in a 33-13 win.

Last week against Wisconsin, the total finished at 35½ and stayed under in a 24-10 Hawkeyes victory.

Iowa entered Saturday’s game fifth in the nation in scoring defense at 13.9 points per game and won the Floyd of Rosedale trophy despite allowing 312 yards rushing to Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes came up with a pair of late fourth-quarter turnovers to keep the score under the total. First, Jack Campbell forced a fumble by Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim inside the 10-yard line with 5:07 left to thwart a 16-play, 88-yard drive.

Campbell then intercepted Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis with 2:06 remaining. He appeared to return the pick for a touchdown but was ruled out of bounds to the joy of under bettors.

Iowa then drained most of the clock and took the lead on a 21-yard field goal by Drew Stevens with 28 seconds to go.

Rough day for bettors

The chaos in the top 10 didn’t help bettors, as the top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings (Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Texas Christian) failed to cover, and No. 5 Tennessee lost outright.

“It’s been one of those years in college football,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message. “The Tennessee loss was huge, as was both Michigan and Ohio State not covering. North Carolina losing outright was also a really good outcome.”

Andrews said his book needed Michigan and Ohio State to cover, but reported a winning day entering the late games.

Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said via text message that the results in the morning and afternoon were not as significant as the decision in the evening’s Southern California-UCLA game. The Trojans held on for a 48-45 win and covered as anywhere from 2- to 2½-point favorites.

“We won very big on the USC game,” said Murray, who added his book also needed Oregon late Saturday.

Kicking and screaming

The band wasn’t on the field like it was 40 years ago when California and Stanford met, but Saturday’s ending to the Big Game was a wild ride nonetheless.

After the under looked all but locked up, the teams combined for 10 points in the final minute to send the game over the total 46.

Cal intercepted Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee and returned it to the 9-yard line before scoring to go ahead 27-17. Stanford then took the ensuing kickoff and drove into Golden Bears territory before Joshua Karty kicked a 61-yard field goal as time expired.

Major wagers

As has happened throughout the season, Caesars Sportsbook was hit for several six-figure wagers by one bettor. It happened again this weekend, with $1.285 million in bets on seven games.

The bettor cashed $220,000 wagers on Duke +7.5 and Illinois +18 while pushing on Syracuse +10. A $220,000 bet on UNR +22.5 was pending late Saturday.

Two other bets for $120,000 also got home: Kansas State -7 and South Alabama -7.

The only losing bet so far was $165,000 on Iowa State -3. The Cyclones lost 14-10 to Texas Tech.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.