Big Ten team favored to win College Football Playoff
The 12-team College Football Playoff field was announced Sunday and a team from the Big Ten is is a slight favorite to win the national championship.
The 12-team College Football Playoff field was announced Sunday and the top four seeds — No. 1 Indiana, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Texas Tech — will receive first-round byes.
No. 5 Oregon is a consensus 20½-point home favorite over No. 12 James Madison in their Dec. 20 first-round game and the total is 50½.
No. 6 Ole Miss is a 16½-point home favorite over No. 11 Tulane in their Dec. 20 first-round game and the total is 57.
No. 7 Texas A&M is a 4-point home favorite over No. 10 Miami (Fla.) in their Dec. 20 first-round game and the total is 51½.
No. 9 Alabama is a 1½-point road favorite over No. 8 Oklahoma in their Dec. 19 first-round game and the total is 40½.
Ohio State is a slight favorite over Indiana to win the national championship despite losing 13-10 to the Hoosiers in Saturday’s Big Ten title game.
National championship odds
At Caesars Sportsbook
Ohio State +250
Indiana +280
Georgia +450
Oregon +750
Texas Tech +750
Texas A&M 16-1
Alabama 18-1
Miami 22-1
Ole Miss 22-1
Oklahoma 40-1
James Madison 400-1
Tulane 550-1
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.