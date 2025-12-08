47°F
Big Ten team favored to win College Football Playoff

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza scrambles during the second half of the Big Ten championship NC ...
Indiana's Fernando Mendoza scrambles during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
December 7, 2025 - 10:22 pm
December 7, 2025 - 10:22 pm
 

The 12-team College Football Playoff field was announced Sunday and the top four seeds — No. 1 Indiana, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Texas Tech — will receive first-round byes.

No. 5 Oregon is a consensus 20½-point home favorite over No. 12 James Madison in their Dec. 20 first-round game and the total is 50½.

No. 6 Ole Miss is a 16½-point home favorite over No. 11 Tulane in their Dec. 20 first-round game and the total is 57.

No. 7 Texas A&M is a 4-point home favorite over No. 10 Miami (Fla.) in their Dec. 20 first-round game and the total is 51½.

No. 9 Alabama is a 1½-point road favorite over No. 8 Oklahoma in their Dec. 19 first-round game and the total is 40½.

Ohio State is a slight favorite over Indiana to win the national championship despite losing 13-10 to the Hoosiers in Saturday’s Big Ten title game.

National championship odds

At Caesars Sportsbook

Ohio State +250

Indiana +280

Georgia +450

Oregon +750

Texas Tech +750

Texas A&M 16-1

Alabama 18-1

Miami 22-1

Ole Miss 22-1

Oklahoma 40-1

James Madison 400-1

Tulane 550-1

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com.

