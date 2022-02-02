Biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LVI — FULL LIST
A roundup of the largest reported wagers at Las Vegas sportsbooks on the Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.
The Super Bowl brings the biggest wagers of the year.
Here are all the six-figure or higher bets confirmed to have been placed at Las Vegas sportsbooks for the Feb. 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California (in order of bet size).
This list will be updated until game day:
— $522,500 to win $475,000 on Rams -4 (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 31)
— $180,000 to win $100,000 on Rams money line (-180) (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 30)
— $110,000 to win $100,000 on Bengals +4½ (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 31)
— $105,000 to win $100,000 on Rams -4 (-105) (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 30)
