Biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LVI — FULL LIST

A roundup of the largest reported wagers at Las Vegas sportsbooks on the Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, middle, holds up the George Halas trophy after the Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Los Angeles Rams' David Long Jr. (22), Ernest Jones (50) and Aaron Donald celebrate with teammates after the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Super Bowl brings the biggest wagers of the year.

Here are all the six-figure or higher bets confirmed to have been placed at Las Vegas sportsbooks for the Feb. 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California (in order of bet size).

This list will be updated until game day:

— $522,500 to win $475,000 on Rams -4 (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 31)

— $180,000 to win $100,000 on Rams money line (-180) (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 30)

— $110,000 to win $100,000 on Bengals +4½ (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 31)

— $105,000 to win $100,000 on Rams -4 (-105) (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 30)

