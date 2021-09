Biggest rise, fall in Westgate college football power ratings

Tracking the biggest moves in the Westgate SuperBook’s college football power ratings, plus comparing the ratings to actual Week 4 point spreads.

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) makes a move to get around Florida cornerback Avery Helm (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Here’s a look at college football power ratings compared to point spreads for Week 4.

WESTGATE RATINGS

First, the Westgate SuperBook presents its power ratings of all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams, from No. 1 Alabama to No. 130 Connecticut:

1. Alabama, 107.5

2. Georgia, 103.5

3. Ohio State, 99.5

4. Oklahoma, 99.5

5. Clemson, 97.5

6. Cincinnati, 92.5

7. Wisconsin, 92.5

8. Iowa, 92.5

9. Texas A&M, 92.5

10. Florida, 92.5

11. Mississippi, 92.5

12. Iowa State, 91.5

13. Penn State, 90.5

14. Michigan, 90.5

15. Oregon, 90.5

16. North Carolina, 89.5

17. Texas, 88.5

18. TCU, 88.5

19. LSU, 88.5

20. Auburn, 88.5

21. Notre Dame, 87.5

22. Central Florida, 86.5

23. Southern California, 86.5

24. Utah, 86.5

25. Coastal Carolina, 86.5

26. Minnesota, 85.5

27. Michigan State, 85.5

28. Fresno State, 85.5

29. Arizona State, 85.5

30. UCLA, 85.5

31. Arkansas, 85.5

32. Miami (Fla.), 84.5

33. Virginia Tech, 83.5

34. Pittsburgh, 83.5

35. Wake Forest, 83.5

36. Indiana, 83.5

37. Nebraska, 83.5

38. Boise State, 83.5

39. Washington, 83.5

40. Appalachian State, 83.5

41. Kentucky, 83.5

42. Virginia, 82.5

43. Oklahoma State, 82.5

44. West Virginia, 82.5

45. Brigham Young, 82.5

46. North Carolina State, 81.5

47. Louisville, 81.5

48. Purdue, 81.5

49. Maryland, 81.5

50. Mississippi State, 81.5

51. Missouri, 81.5

52. Texas Tech, 80.5

53. Liberty, 80.5

54. Louisiana (Lafayette), 80.5

55. UNR, 79.5

56. California, 79.5

57. Tulsa, 78.5

58. Florida State, 78.5

59. Kansas State, 78.5

60. Baylor, 78.5

61. San Jose State, 78.5

62. Stanford, 78.5

63. Oregon State, 78.5

64. Houston, 77.5

65. Memphis, 77.5

66. SMU, 77.5

67. Tulane, 77.5

68. Boston College, 77.5

69. Toledo, 77.5

70. San Diego State, 77.5

71. Rutgers, 76.5

72. Wyoming, 76.5

73. Georgia Tech, 75.5

74. Northwestern, 75.5

75. UAB, 75.5

76. Marshall, 75.5

77. UTSA, 75.5

78. Tennessee, 75.5

79. Colorado, 74.5

80. Washington State, 74.5

81. Troy, 74.5

82. South Carolina, 74.5

83. Army, 73.5

84. Western Michigan, 73.5

85. Air Force, 73.5

86. Duke, 72.5

87. Illinois, 72.5

88. Central Michigan, 72.5

89. Kent State, 72.5

90. Western Kentucky, 71.5

91. East Carolina, 70.5

92. Florida Atlantic, 70.5

93. Utah State, 70.5

94. Ball State, 69.5

95. Buffalo, 69.5

96. Syracuse, 67.5

97. Hawaii, 67.5

98. Louisiana Tech, 66.5

99. Eastern Michigan, 66.5

100. Colorado State, 66.5

101. Arkansas State, 66.5

102. Rice, 65.5

103. Miami (Ohio), 65.5

104. Arizona, 65.5

105. Georgia State, 65.5

106. South Alabama, 64.5

107. Middle Tennessee, 63.5

108. Ohio, 63.5

109. Northern Illinois, 63.5

110. New Mexico, 63.5

111. Texas State, 63.5

112. Charlotte, 62.5

113. Georgia Southern, 62.5

114. Vanderbilt, 62.5

115. Navy, 61.5

116. South Florida, 60.5

117. Florida International, 60.5

118. Southern Mississippi, 58.5

119. North Texas, 58.5

120. Temple, 57.5

121. Kansas, 57.5

122. UTEP, 55.5

123. UNLV, 54.5

124. Old Dominion, 48.5

125. Akron, 48.5

126. Bowling Green, 48.5

127. Louisiana-Monroe, 47.5

128. New Mexico State, 45.5

129. Massachusetts, 45.5

130. Connecticut, 39.5

BIGGEST RISE

— Louisville gains four points to 81.5 to move from No. 63 to No. 47.

BIGGEST FALL

— North Texas drops four points to 58.5 to move from No. 116 to No. 119.

WEEK 4 COMPARISON

Here is a comparison of Week 4 point spreads to spreads created by two popular power rating services, ESPN’s FPI and Jeff Sagarin, along with the raw numbers from the Westgate SuperBook (which sometimes differ from actual spreads).

Notes: Power rating spreads are rounded to the nearest half-point and reflect three points added for home-field advantage. ESPN FPI does not produce ratings for Football Championship Subdivision teams. Teams are listed with Associated Press poll ranking where applicable.

Thursday

— Marshall at Appalachian State (-7, 60), 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Appalachian State -12½

Sagarin: Appalachian State -6½

Westgate: Appalachian State -11

Friday

— Middle Tennessee at Charlotte (-3, 56), 3:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Middle Tennessee -3

Sagarin: Middle Tennessee -2

Westgate: Charlotte -2

— Wake Forest at Virginia (-4, 68½), 4 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Virginia -7½

Sagarin: Virginia -3½

Westgate: Virginia -2

— Liberty (-6, 53) at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Liberty -1

Sagarin: Syracuse PK

Westgate: Liberty -10

— UNLV at No. 22 Fresno State (-30½, 59), 7 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Fresno State -29½

Sagarin: Fresno State -24

Westgate: Fresno State -34

Saturday

— No. 2 Georgia (-34½, 53) at Vanderbilt, 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Georgia -43

Sagarin: Georgia -30½

Westgate: Georgia -38

— Villanova at No. 6 Penn State (no line), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Not available

Sagarin: Penn State -31

Westgate: Not available

— No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (-6, 46½) (at Chicago), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Wisconsin PK

Sagarin: Wisconsin -6

Westgate: Wisconsin -5

— LSU (-2½, 55½) at Mississippi State, 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Mississippi State -2

Sagarin: LSU -3½

Westgate: LSU -4

— Missouri (-1, 59) at Boston College, 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Boston College -7

Sagarin: Boston College -3

Westgate: Missouri -1

— Florida International at Central Michigan (-10, 56), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Central Michigan -12½

Sagarin: Central Michigan -18½

Westgate: Central Michigan -15

— New Hampshire at Pittsburgh (no line), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Not available

Sagarin: Pittsburgh -27½

Westgate: Not available

— Richmond at Virginia Tech (no line), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Not available

Sagarin: Virginia Tech -30½

Westgate: Not available

— Bowling Green at Minnesota (-31, 50½), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Minnesota -31

Sagarin: Minnesota -29

Westgate: Minnesota -40

— Ohio at Northwestern (-14½, 48), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Northwestern -23½

Sagarin: Northwestern -13

Westgate: Northwestern -15

— SMU at TCU (-8½, 64½), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: TCU -5

Sagarin: TCU -10

Westgate: TCU -14

— Texas Tech at Texas (-8½, 62), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Texas -4½

Sagarin: Texas -11

Westgate: Texas -11

— Wagner at Temple (no line), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Not available

Sagarin: Temple -31

Westgate: Not available

— Miami (Ohio) at Army (-8, 49), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Army -11½

Sagarin: Army -4

Westgate: Army -11

— Boise State (-9½, 69½) at Utah State, 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Boise State -5½

Sagarin: Boise State -5½

Westgate: Boise State -10

— Central Connecticut at Miami (Fla.) (no line), 9:30 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Not available

Sagarin: Miami -35½

Westgate: Not available

— Massachusetts at No. 17 Coastal Carolina (-36, 66), 10 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Coastal Carolina -30½

Sagarin: Coastal Carolina -33

Westgate: Coastal Carolina -44

— San Jose State at Western Michigan (-3, 63½), 11 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Western Michigan -9½

Sagarin: Western Michigan -8

Westgate: San Jose State -2

— Toledo (-4½, 56½) at Ball State, 11 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Toledo -7

Sagarin: Toledo -1

Westgate: Toledo -5

— Texas State at Eastern Michigan (-6, 61½), 11 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Eastern Michigan -8

Sagarin: Eastern Michigan -15½

Westgate: Eastern Michigan -6

— Maine at Northern Illinois (no line), 11:30 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Not available

Sagarin: Northern Illinois -29½

Westgate: Not available

— Washington State at Utah (-14, 54), 11:30 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Utah -16½

Sagarin: Utah -12½

Westgate: Utah -15

— Colorado State at No. 5 Iowa (-23, 44½), 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Iowa -26½

Sagarin: Iowa -25

Westgate: Iowa -29

— No. 7 Texas A&M (-5½, 48) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (at Arlington, Texas), 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Texas A&M -2½

Sagarin: Texas A&M -9½

Westgate: Texas A&M -7

— No. 9 Clemson (-10, 47½) at North Carolina State, 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Clemson -6

Sagarin: Clemson -5½

Westgate: Clemson -13

— No. 14 Iowa State (-7, 47½) at Baylor, 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Iowa State -2

Sagarin: Iowa State -3½

Westgate: Iowa State -10

— Rutgers at No. 19 Michigan (-20, 49½), 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Michigan -16

Sagarin: Michigan -13½

Westgate: Michigan -17

— UTSA at Memphis (-3, 68½), 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Memphis -3

Sagarin: Memphis -6½

Westgate: Memphis -5

— Louisville (-2, 62½) at Florida State, 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Louisville -1

Sagarin: Louisville -4½

Westgate: Louisville PK

— Illinois at Purdue (-11, 53), 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Purdue -13

Sagarin: Purdue -10½

Westgate: Purdue -12

— Kent State at Maryland (-14, 68½), 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Maryland -12

Sagarin: Maryland -4½

Westgate: Maryland -12

— Wyoming (-29, 55) at Connecticut, 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Wyoming -26½

Sagarin: Wyoming -33½

Westgate: Wyoming -34

— Towson at San Diego State (no line), 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Not available

Sagarin: San Diego State -26½

Westgate: Not available

— Georgia State at No. 23 Auburn (-27, 57), 1 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Auburn -29½

Sagarin: Auburn -26½

Westgate: Auburn -26

— Kansas at Duke (-16, 57½), 1 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Duke -18

Sagarin: Duke -12

Westgate: Duke -18

— Arkansas State at Tulsa (-13½, 62½), 2 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Tulsa -13½

Sagarin: Tulsa -10½

Westgate: Tulsa -15

— No. 24 UCLA (-4½, 58½) at Stanford, 3 p.m.

ESPN FPI: UCLA -1½

Sagarin: Stanford -4

Westgate: UCLA -4

— Buffalo (-13, 51½) at Old Dominion, 3 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Buffalo -16

Sagarin: Buffalo -13

Westgate: Buffalo -18

— Charleston Southern at East Carolina (no line), 3 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Not available

Sagarin: East Carolina -24½

Westgate: Not available

— Louisiana (Lafayette) (-13½, 54) at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Louisiana -12

Sagarin: Louisiana -12½

Westgate: Louisiana -15

— Texas Southern at Rice (no line), 3:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Not available

Sagarin: Rice -26

Westgate: Not available

— Tennessee at No. 11 Florida (-20, 64), 4 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Florida -17

Sagarin: Florida -14

Westgate: Florida -20

— Nebraska at No. 20 Michigan State (-4½, 52), 4 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Michigan State -8½

Sagarin: Michigan State -1½

Westgate: Michigan State -5

— No. 25 Kansas State at Oklahoma State (-6, 46), 4 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Oklahoma State -2½

Sagarin: Oklahoma State -1

Westgate: Oklahoma State -7

— Kentucky (-5, 48) at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

ESPN FPI: South Carolina -2

Sagarin: South Carolina PK

Westgate: Kentucky -6

— North Texas at Louisiana Tech (-11, 65), 4 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Louisiana Tech -10½

Sagarin: Louisiana Tech -15

Westgate: Louisiana Tech -11

— Navy at Houston (-20, 48), 4 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Houston -29

Sagarin: Houston -18½

Westgate: Houston -19

— Southern Mississippi at No. 1 Alabama (-44½, 58½), 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Alabama -40½

Sagarin: Alabama -40½

Westgate: Alabama -52

— West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma (-16, 56), 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Oklahoma -17½

Sagarin: Oklahoma -13½

Westgate: Oklahoma -20

— Akron at No. 10 Ohio State (-49, 68), 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Ohio State -50

Sagarin: Ohio State -42

Westgate: Ohio State -54

— No. 21 North Carolina (-12, 63½) vs. Georgia Tech (at Atlanta), 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: North Carolina -8½

Sagarin: North Carolina -8

Westgate: North Carolina -12

— Florida Atlantic at Air Force (-4½, 54½), 5 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Florida Atlantic -6½

Sagarin: Air Force -2½

Westgate: Air Force -6

— UAB at Tulane (-4, 57), 5 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Tulane -2

Sagarin: Tulane -2

Westgate: Tulane -5

— Indiana (-9, 64) at Western Kentucky, 5 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Indiana -3½

Sagarin: Indiana -6½

Westgate: Indiana -9

— Troy (-24, 49½) at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Troy -20½

Sagarin: Troy -16½

Westgate: Troy -24

— Hawaii (-17, 61½) at New Mexico State, 5 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Hawaii -12

Sagarin: Hawaii -15½

Westgate: Hawaii -19

— New Mexico at UTEP (-1, 54½), 6 p.m.

ESPN FPI: UTEP -3

Sagarin: New Mexico PK

Westgate: New Mexico -5

— California at Washington (-7½, 47), 6:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Washington -13

Sagarin: Washington -10½

Westgate: Washington -7

— South Florida at No. 15 Brigham Young (-22, 53½), 7:15 p.m.

ESPN FPI: BYU -20

Sagarin: BYU -18

Westgate: BYU -25

— Arizona at No. 3 Oregon (-28½, 58), 7:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Oregon -31½

Sagarin: Oregon -28½

Westgate: Oregon -28

— Oregon State at Southern California (-11, 62), 7:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: USC -10½

Sagarin: USC -12

Westgate: USC -11

— Colorado at Arizona State (-14½, 44½), 7:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Arizona State -10½

Sagarin: Arizona State -9½

Westgate: Arizona State -14

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.