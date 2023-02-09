57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Biggest Super Bowl bet so far placed at Bellagio

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2023 - 3:13 pm
 
Updated February 9, 2023 - 3:28 pm
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in action during the NFC Championship NFL f ...
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in action during the NFC Championship NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The biggest bet on the Super Bowl so far was placed at the BetMGM sportsbook at Bellagio.

A bettor made a $1.25 million wager to win $1 million on the Eagles on the money line (-125) over the Chiefs, MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell told the Review-Journal on Thursday.

It’s the second seven-figure bet reported on Sunday’s NFL title game. BetMGM also took a $1 million bet to win $800,000 on Philadelphia on the money line (-125).

Both bets were placed Saturday, but the $1.25 million wager was previously unreported.

A bettor in Las Vegas also made a $500,000 wager to win $525,000 Thursday on the BetMGM mobile app on the Chiefs on the money line (+105).

The line on Super Bowl LVII held steady Thursday, with the Eagles 1½-point favorites at BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Circa Sports and the Westgate SuperBook, and 2-point favorites at South Point, Station Casinos and Boyd Gaming.

Philadelphia leads the ticket count on spread bets by a 2-1 margin at MGM and the Westgate, while the money is fairly even, with 53 percent of it on the Eagles at the SuperBook.

“We’re going to get a lot of people showing up, starting (Thursday) evening,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “Over 80 percent of the action will come in Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see what stance people take. Right now, it’s pretty split.”

The total remained at 51 at every book except MGM, which was still at 50½. The Westgate and MGM reported sharp action on the over. Respected handicapping service Right Angle Sports gave out over 50½ to its clients Monday.

“One of the services gave out over 50½,” Sherman said. “That’s why you see the market at 51 now.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman with ‘locked-in syndrome’ awarded $47M in malpractice suit
Woman with ‘locked-in syndrome’ awarded $47M in malpractice suit
2
CARTOONS: The strange, confusing saga of George Santos takes another turn
CARTOONS: The strange, confusing saga of George Santos takes another turn
3
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
4
Tribal nation buying shuttered motel site on Strip
Tribal nation buying shuttered motel site on Strip
5
Ex-Las Vegas lawyer who bilked clients now accused of stealing from kids
Ex-Las Vegas lawyer who bilked clients now accused of stealing from kids
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots' James White scores the winning touchdow ...
Top 5 bad beats in Super Bowl betting history
By / RJ

From “Black Sunday” to “28-3,” here’s our top five bad beats in Super Bowl history. If you were on the wrong side of one of these, we apologize for reminding you about it.

More stories for you
Sharp bettors weigh in quickly on Super Bowl; two 6-figure wagers
Sharp bettors weigh in quickly on Super Bowl; two 6-figure wagers
Pro bettors, public at odds over Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game
Pro bettors, public at odds over Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game
Major wagers, sharp bets abound in divisional round of NFL playoffs
Major wagers, sharp bets abound in divisional round of NFL playoffs
Bettor puts $1M on Super Bowl; major wagers move total
Bettor puts $1M on Super Bowl; major wagers move total
Super Bowl MVP bettors hope for historic result
Super Bowl MVP bettors hope for historic result
Biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LVII — FULL LIST
Biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LVII — FULL LIST