Biggest Super Bowl bet so far placed at Bellagio

A bettor placed a seven-figure wager on the money line at the BetMGM sportsbook at Bellagio for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in action during the NFC Championship NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The biggest bet on the Super Bowl so far was placed at the BetMGM sportsbook at Bellagio.

A bettor made a $1.25 million wager to win $1 million on the Eagles on the money line (-125) over the Chiefs, MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell told the Review-Journal on Thursday.

It’s the second seven-figure bet reported on Sunday’s NFL title game. BetMGM also took a $1 million bet to win $800,000 on Philadelphia on the money line (-125).

Both bets were placed Saturday, but the $1.25 million wager was previously unreported.

A bettor in Las Vegas also made a $500,000 wager to win $525,000 Thursday on the BetMGM mobile app on the Chiefs on the money line (+105).

The line on Super Bowl LVII held steady Thursday, with the Eagles 1½-point favorites at BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Circa Sports and the Westgate SuperBook, and 2-point favorites at South Point, Station Casinos and Boyd Gaming.

Philadelphia leads the ticket count on spread bets by a 2-1 margin at MGM and the Westgate, while the money is fairly even, with 53 percent of it on the Eagles at the SuperBook.

“We’re going to get a lot of people showing up, starting (Thursday) evening,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “Over 80 percent of the action will come in Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see what stance people take. Right now, it’s pretty split.”

The total remained at 51 at every book except MGM, which was still at 50½. The Westgate and MGM reported sharp action on the over. Respected handicapping service Right Angle Sports gave out over 50½ to its clients Monday.

“One of the services gave out over 50½,” Sherman said. “That’s why you see the market at 51 now.”

