Biggest Super Bowl total bets ($500K+) placed at Caesars, BetMGM

Caesars Sportsbook and BetMGM took bets of more than $500,000 on Sunday on the over/under for the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

An exterior, general view of State Farm Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The biggest bets on the Super Bowl total were placed Sunday morning.

Caesars Sportsbook reported a $550,000 wager on the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to go over the total of 51. The bet would win $500,000.

Also, a bettor at BetMGM wagered $547,000 on Sunday’s Super Bowl going over the total of 49½ (-125) and would win $437,600.

They are the largest reported wagers on the Super Bowl total.

The Eagles are 1½-point favorites at BetMGM and most sportsbooks in Sunday’s Super Bowl after a wave of action Saturday on Kansas City caused the line to drop at multiple books.

Boyd Gaming, Circa Sports, Station Casinos and the Westgate SuperBook are at Eagles -1.

The total is 51 almost across the board, with BetMGM listing 50½.

