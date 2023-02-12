Biggest Super Bowl total bets ($500K+) placed at Caesars, BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook and BetMGM took bets of more than $500,000 on Sunday on the over/under for the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
The biggest bets on the Super Bowl total were placed Sunday morning.
Caesars Sportsbook reported a $550,000 wager on the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to go over the total of 51. The bet would win $500,000.
Also, a bettor at BetMGM wagered $547,000 on Sunday’s Super Bowl going over the total of 49½ (-125) and would win $437,600.
They are the largest reported wagers on the Super Bowl total.
The Eagles are 1½-point favorites at BetMGM and most sportsbooks in Sunday’s Super Bowl after a wave of action Saturday on Kansas City caused the line to drop at multiple books.
Boyd Gaming, Circa Sports, Station Casinos and the Westgate SuperBook are at Eagles -1.
The total is 51 almost across the board, with BetMGM listing 50½.
