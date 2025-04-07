Bills top NFL season win totals at sportsbooks; Raiders’ number familiar

Oddsmakers project the Bills to lead the NFL in wins next season. Caesars Sportsbook has posted regular-season win totals for all 32 teams.

NCAA Tournament best bets: Sides, totals that stand out in Final Four

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) avoids Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) as he runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs into the endzone for a touchdown during to the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates a victory following the second half of an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Chiefs and Lions each finished 15-2 last season to tie for the NFL’s top regular-season record, while the Vikings and eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles each went 14-3.

Oddsmakers project the Bills to lead the league in wins next season. Caesars Sportsbook has posted NFL regular-season win totals and Buffalo tops the list at 12½ (under -155).

“The Buffalo Bills have the highest win total at Caesars Sportsbook as they are going into the season as one of our highest-rated NFL teams, as reflected in our future odds,” Caesars head of football Joey Feazel said. “The Bills also have the weakest strength of schedule amongst the top tier of the NFL (in the) Eagles, Ravens, Lions and Chiefs.”

Buffalo, which is tied for the highest total at BetMGM at 11½ (over -145), is tied with Baltimore as the 7-1 second choice at Caesars to win the Super Bowl. Philadelphia is the +650 favorite. Detroit and Kansas City are each +850.

The Bills, who went 13-4 last season, are one of seven teams at Caesars with double-digit win totals. The Ravens and Eagles are each at 11½, shaded to the under.

The Chiefs are at 10½ (o-160) at Caesars and 11½ (-110) at MGM.

The 49ers, Lions and Bengals are each at 10½ at Caesars, shaded to the under. Cincinnati is at 9½ (o-145) at MGM.

The Rams, Commanders, Chargers, Packers and Broncos are at 9½ at Caesars.

The Cowboys are in a pack of nine teams at 8½ at Caesars, though they’re heavy -170 favorites to go under. Dallas’ win total is 7½ (-110) at MGM.

Just win seven

The Raiders are embarking on a new era under Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith.

But their season win total is 6½ for the third year in a row. The Raiders, who went 8-9 in 2023 and 4-13 last season, are a -150 favorite at Caesars to go over that number and -125 at MGM.

“The Raiders have brought in both a new coach and new quarterback to Las Vegas and we see them improving from last season,” Feazel said. “Despite being in the AFC West, one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, we expect the Raiders to win around seven games this season, a significant improvement from a season ago.

“We have been seeing a lot of interest in the Raiders on the futures markets, as we have seen in years past. If the Raiders select (Boise State running back) Ashton Jeanty with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, I would expect to see even more interest in Las Vegas throughout the offseason.”

The Raiders have the sixth pick in the draft, which will take place April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Many mock drafts, including recent ones by longtime ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah, have the team selecting Jeanty.

Running back is the -130 favorite at Caesars to be the Raiders’ first drafted position. Cornerback is the +450 second choice, followed by linebacker (7-1), wide receiver (+750), offensive lineman (8-1), defensive lineman or edge rusher (10-1), quarterback (11-1), safety (60-1), tight end (100-1) and kicker/punter/long snapper (200-1).

Lowest win totals

The Browns have the lowest win total at 4½ (o-145) at MGM and are in a pack of four teams tied for the lowest win total at Caesars at 5½ (u-135).

The Giants are also at 5½ (u-140) at Caesars, as well as the Titans (o-150) and Jets (o-155). The Browns, Giants and Titans tied for the league’s worst record last season at 3-14.

The Saints and Panthers are tied with the Raiders at 6½.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.