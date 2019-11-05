55°F
Black cat good luck for 2 big Dallas Cowboys bettors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2019 - 10:03 pm
 

A black cat on the field appeared to bring bad luck to the New York Giants on Monday night but good luck to two gamblers in particular at the MGM Resorts sportsbook who won big on the Dallas Cowboys.

One bettor placed a $350,000 straight bet on the Cowboys minus 6½ shortly after another bettor placed an $88,000 wager on Dallas minus 6½ late Monday afternoon, according to The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback.

New York led 9-3 before the cat ran on the field at MetLife Stadium late in the second quarter. Dallas then scored 10 points in the final 52 seconds of the first half and outscored the Giants 34-9 following the feline’s appearance en route to a 37-18 win and cover.

New York was driving for a potential backdoor cover when quarterback Daniel Jones fumbled and Jourdan Lewis returned it 63 yards for a score with six seconds left to seal the Cowboys’ cover and push the total over 48½.

The late score, which was a brutal bad beat for under bettors, resulted in about a $60,000 swing in favor of over bettors at MGM Resorts, according to The Mirage sportsbook manager Scott Shelton.

“But that was a drop in the bucket in comparison to the damage already done,” he said. “We’ve been running hot. We were overdue to get kicked in the teeth.”

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

