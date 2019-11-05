Black cat good luck for 2 big Dallas Cowboys bettors

One bettor placed a $350,000 straight bet on the Cowboys minus 6½ shortly after another bettor placed an $88,000 wager on Dallas minus 6½ late Monday afternoon.

A cat runs on the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) stays in bounds as he flips over the goal line to score a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by New York Giants free safety Antoine Bethea (41) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) crosses the goal line to score a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes off the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

A black cat on the field appeared to bring bad luck to the New York Giants on Monday night but good luck to two gamblers in particular at the MGM Resorts sportsbook who won big on the Dallas Cowboys.

One bettor placed a $350,000 straight bet on the Cowboys minus 6½ shortly after another bettor placed an $88,000 wager on Dallas minus 6½ late Monday afternoon, according to The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback.

New York led 9-3 before the cat ran on the field at MetLife Stadium late in the second quarter. Dallas then scored 10 points in the final 52 seconds of the first half and outscored the Giants 34-9 following the feline’s appearance en route to a 37-18 win and cover.

New York was driving for a potential backdoor cover when quarterback Daniel Jones fumbled and Jourdan Lewis returned it 63 yards for a score with six seconds left to seal the Cowboys’ cover and push the total over 48½.

The late score, which was a brutal bad beat for under bettors, resulted in about a $60,000 swing in favor of over bettors at MGM Resorts, according to The Mirage sportsbook manager Scott Shelton.

“But that was a drop in the bucket in comparison to the damage already done,” he said. “We’ve been running hot. We were overdue to get kicked in the teeth.”

