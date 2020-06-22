Blues surpass Golden Knights as favorites for top playoff seed

The Golden Knights have dipped to the +275 second choice behind St. Louis, the +180 favorite to get the No. 1 playoff seed in the West in the NHL’s round-robin tournament.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72), St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12), St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) and St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrate a second period goal during an NHL hockey game with the Golden Knights on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27), St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) and St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrate a second period goal during an NHL hockey game with the Golden Knights on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The St. Louis Blues have surpassed the Golden Knights as the favorites to get the top playoff seed in the Western Conference. But Vegas is still the co-favorite with the Boston Bruins to win the Stanley Cup.

The Knights opened as the +250 co-favorites at the Westgate sportsbook, with the Blues and Colorado Avalanche, to get the No. 1 playoff seed in the West in the NHL’s round-robin tournament of the top four seeds.

But No. 3 seed Vegas has dipped to the +275 second choice behind top seed St. Louis, the +180 favorite that owns the tiebreaker of regular-season points percentage.

The first two wagers placed at the Westgate when it reopened Thursday were for $2,000 each on the Blues at +225 to get the top playoff seed in the West and the Bruins at +175 to receive the top seed in the East.

“We factored the tiebreaker into the odds, but those making bets didn’t think we did it enough,” Sherman said. “When we lowered St. Louis, we just raised the other teams.”

Colorado is the +280 third choice, and Dallas is the 5-1 fourth pick.

Boston was moved to a +130 favorite in the East, followed by Tampa Bay at +250 and Washington and Philadelphia at 5-1 apiece.

The Bruins are +160 at William Hill and the Blues +220.

Boston and the Knights are each 6-1 at the Westgate to win the Cup, followed by the Lightning at 7-1 and the Avalanche at 8-1.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.