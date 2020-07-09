98°F
Betting

Bookmaker puts odds on bettors’ chances of divorce

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2020 - 10:32 am
 

One offshore bookmaker is offering its services to handicap bettors’ relationships.

After users answer 30 questions, MyBookie’s Divorce Odds Calculator provides a betting line on whether they will eventually get divorced. MyBookie then offers an actual betting prop on a comparable (oddswise) celebrity couple.

Bettors can also wager on several celebrity couples breaking up by the end of the year. Options include President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (yes -140), Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West (no -700) and Jay-Z and Beyonce (no -4,000).

The questionnaire covers a couple’s home, work and sex life, along with changes to the relationship during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those willing to gamble can go to www.mybookie.ag/divorce-bet.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

