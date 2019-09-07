Books adjust Raiders’ odds after Antonio Brown released

The Westgate moved Oakland’s Super Bowl odds from 40-1 to 80-1, its AFC title odds from 20-1 to 40-1 and its win total from 6 (Under -120) to 6 (Under -150).

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown stretches during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Raiders’ release of Antonio Brown on Saturday after his turbulent tenure with the team resulted in only minor adjustments to Oakland’s odds at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

“It’s been going on for so long, it’s already pretty much in the numbers,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said.

The Westgate moved Oakland’s Super Bowl odds from 40-1 to 80-1 and its AFC title odds from 20-1 to 40-1. It also adjusted the Raiders’ win total from 6 (Under -120) to 6 (Under -150) and moved its odds to not make the playoffs from minus 700 to minus 800.

The Denver Broncos moved from consensus 1-point to 2-point favorites over the Raiders in Monday’s season opener. The total dipped from 43½ to 42½.

The retirement of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck initially moved the line on Indianapolis’ season opener against the Chargers by as many as 5½ points. But even the best wide receivers aren’t worth much to the point spread.

“Not a 31-year-old malcontent receiver,” Bogdanovich said.

Caesars Entertainment turned off all of its Raiders props and Brown player props but planned to repost them Sunday. It also moved Oakland’s odds to finish with the fewest wins in the league from 15-2 to 6-1.

The Miami Dolphins are the 7-4 favorite to finish with the fewest wins, followed by the Arizona Cardinals (4-1), Cincinnati Bengals (9-2) and New York Giants (5-1).

