Books on hook for millions if this team wins conference, Super Bowl titles

A high-stakes bettor in Las Vegas made large wagers on a long shot to win the conference title and Super Bowl, and the bettor is two wins from beating sportsbooks out of millions.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) and guard Grey Zabel (76) celebrate after a touchdown in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

The Seattle Seahawks were 75-1 preseason long shots at Circa Sports to win the Super Bowl and 60-1 at BetMGM sportsbook.

One high-stakes gambler in Las Vegas thought they had found a sleeper in Seattle before the season started and bet on the Seahawks to not only make the playoffs and win their division but also to win the NFC and Super Bowl titles.

The unidentified bettor is now two Seattle wins from beating the books out of millions.

The bettor made the largest remaining reported NFL futures wager of $50,000 to win $3 million at BetMGM in August on Seattle to win the Super Bowl (60-1), and $50,000 to win $1.4 million at BetMGM on the Seahawks to win the NFC (28-1).

“The Seahawks are absolutely still the biggest liability, by far,” MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell said.

Seattle also represents the largest Super Bowl liability by far at Circa, where who is believed to be the same bettor wagered mid-five figures on the Seahawks across the board on futures, including to win the NFL title at 75-1.

“As we stand, we lose a million to the Seahawks winning the NFC, and we lose $1.4 million to them winning the Super Bowl,” said Mike Palm, vice president of operations for Circa, The D and Golden Gate. “He bet them to make the playoffs, to win the NFC West, to win the NFC and to win the Super Bowl.

“Obviously, he got the first two in already, but they weren’t devastating (losses) yet. These will be the two big numbers.”

The Seahawks are 2½-point home favorites at Circa over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s NFC championship game and the +135 favorites to win Super Bowl 60.

The Rams are the +230 second choice to win their second Super Bowl title in five years. They represent the biggest liability at the Westgate SuperBook and Boomer’s Sportsbook.

“We knocked out our worst futures position on the 49ers (in the Seahawks’ 41-6 win Saturday),” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “We’ll be big Seattle fans this week. We’re in a much better future position on Seattle than we are on the Rams.”

The Rams’ longest Super Bowl odds at the Westgate were 30-1. They were 20-1 in late August when quarterback Matthew Stafford had a bad back and was questionable to start the season.

“Even though the Rams are a ’dog and the second favorite to win the Super Bowl, I think they’re the best team left in the playoffs,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

‘Big Rams fans’

The Denver Broncos are the only liability at STN Sports and the biggest liability at Caesars Sportsbook, where the Seahawks are the smallest.

Seattle also is the best-case scenario at the South Point, where sportsbook director Chris Andrews said there is no real liability.

“Worst is Pats,” he said. “But even they’re pretty good.”

The New England Patriots are 4½-point road favorites over the Broncos and the +275 third choice to win the franchise’s seventh Super Bowl title after being 80-1 preseason long shots at BetMGM.

Denver is the 13-1 long shot at BetMGM to win the Super Bowl after being 25-1 in the preseason.

Circa would win mid-six figures if the Patriots or Rams win the Super Bowl.

“The Seahawks are the only bomb,” Palm said. “The Patriots or Rams would be terrific for the Super Bowl. We’re big Rams fans.”

