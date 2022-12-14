Bowl betting trends: Oregon State gets edge in Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (6) is brought down by Oregon defensive back Jamal Hill (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) passes under pressure from Oregon linebacker Mase Funa (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

Friday

Miami (Ohio) vs. Alabama-Birmingham (-11, 44½) — Bahamas Bowl: The RedHawks have covered their past four bowl games dating to 2010, including last year against North Texas. Miami is 11-14 against the spread the past two seasons but 6-5 as an underdog. The Blazers dropped six of their past seven ATS. The Blazers covered their past three bowl visits. Edge: Miami.

Troy (-2, 55½) vs. Texas-San Antonio — Cure Bowl: The Trojans haven’t been bowling since 2018. Troy covered nine of its past 11 ATS, and the over cashed in its final three games after staying under the previous five. The Roadrunners covered four of their past five, and the total went over in the past two. UTSA has lost bowls the past two years (1-1 ATS) and is winless straight up in three bowl appearances. Edge: Troy and over.

Saturday

Louisville (-1½, 41½) vs. Cincinnati — Fenway Bowl: Interesting coaching dynamics, with former Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield now at Cincinnati. Louisville is 2-4 ATS in its past six bowls. Five of the past six Cardinals games stayed under the total. The Bearcats are 2-2 straight up and ATS in their past four bowls. Cincinnati was 3-8 ATS this season and is 6-13 ATS since mid-2021. Edge: Louisville and under.

Brigham Young vs. Southern Methodist (-5½, 64) — New Mexico Bowl: The Cougars are 3-2 straight up and 2-3 ATS in bowls under coach Kalani Stake. BYU is on a 4-11 ATS skid, though 10 of its past 14 games have gone over the total. The Mustangs are making their first bowl appearance since 2019 and were 5-7 ATS this season. Edge: Over.

Fresno State (-3½, 53) vs. Washington State — LA Bowl: The Bulldogs closed with eight consecutive straight-up wins, going 6-2 ATS and covering the final three. The Cougars are 1-4 straight up and 0-5 ATS in their past five bowls. Washington State is on a 16-6 ATS run, and the total has stayed under in 10 of its past 13 games. Edge: Fresno State and under.

Rice vs. Southern Mississippi (-6½, 46½) — LendingTree Bowl: Before this season, these teams played in Conference USA, with the Owls winning and covering each of the past two seasons. Rice is 5-2 in its past seven as an underdog. The Golden Eagles are 7-1 ATS in their past eight away from home and on a 12-3 ATS streak. Rice was on a 12-1 over run before landing under in the final three games, while the total has gone over in nine of the Golden Eagles past 14 games. Edge: Southern Miss and over.

Florida vs. Oregon State (-10, 52½) — Las Vegas Bowl: The Gators failed to cover bowl games each of the past three seasons, though Oregon State hasn’t won or covered a bowl game since 2013. Florida covered four of its final five and was 5-0 as an underdog. The Beavers are 10-2 ATS this season and 7-2 ATS in their past nine against non-Pac-12 foes. Edge: Oregon State.

Boise State (-11, 58½) vs. North Texas — Frisco Bowl: The Broncos are 2-4-1 ATS in their past seven away from home and went 0-4 ATS this season outside of the Mountain West. The Mean Green are 1-4 straight up and 2-3 ATS in their past five bowls to go with a 13-7 spread uptick since last season. Edge: North Texas.

Monday

Connecticut vs. Marshall (-10, 41) — Myrtle Beach Bowl: The Huskies are in their first bowl game since 2015, and Marshall is riding a 0-3 straight-up and ATS bowl skid. UConn was 9-3 ATS (6-3 as an underdog) and is riding a 15-6 ATS uptick since early 2021. Marshall is on a 15-6 under run. Edge: UConn and under.

Tuesday

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State (-3½, 54) — Idaho Potato Bowl: The Eagles are 3-1 ATS in their past four bowl games. Eastern Michigan was 4-1 as an away underdog this season and went 4-0-1 ATS to end the regular season. This is the Spartans’ second bowl game in the past three years. San Jose State faded down stretch with no covers in its final six games. Edge: Eastern Michigan.

Toledo (-5, 54) vs. Liberty — Boca Raton Bowl: The Rockets haven’t covered their past four bowls dating to 2016, and Liberty has won and covered bowl games the past three years. Toledo was 5-8 ATS and had dropped five in a row ATS before a win over Ohio in the conference title game. The Rockets are 3-6 ATS in nonconference games the past two seasons. The Flames are 9-0 as an underdog the past three seasons. Edge: Liberty.

Wednesday

South Alabama (-4, 56) vs. Western Kentucky — New Orleans Bowl: The Jaguars are making their first bowl appearance since 2016 and were 4-0 ATS against nonconference foes this season. South Alabama went 4-2 ATS away and was 2-0 as an underdog. The Hilltoppers are 2-1 straight up and 1-1-1 ATS in bowls the past three seasons. Western Kentucky is 8-5 ATS this season and 18-9 ATS since 2021. Edge: Western Kentucky.