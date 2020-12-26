Brent Musburger leads Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge
The VSiN host and Raiders radio play-by-play man is 41-31-3 ATS. He leads Dave Tuley (40-32-3) and Scott Kellen (40-32-3) by a point apiece with two weeks left.
Joe D’Amico
@Joedamicowins
Last week: 2-0-3
Season: 34-37-4
Saints -7 W
Cardinals -5
Dolphins -3
Rams +1½
Bills -7
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 40-33-2
Raiders +3
Bengals +8
Steelers +1½
Rams +1½
Packers -3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 35-38-2
Lions +9½
49ers +5
Raiders +3
Steelers +1½
Rams +1½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-1-2
Season: 39-32-4
Buccaneers -9½
Steelers +1½
Chiefs -11
Seahawks -1½
Packers -3
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 2-1-2
Season: 34-39-2
Cardinals -5
Washington -2½
Chiefs -11
Seahawks -1½
Titans +3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 40-32-3
Jets +9½
Steelers +1½
Jaguars +7½
Rams +1½
Eagles -2½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 35-38-2
Raiders +3
Steelers +1½
Texans -8
Ravens -10½
Patriots +7
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-0-2
Season: 41-31-3
Cardinals -5
Raiders +3
Panthers +2½
Falcons +11
Rams +1½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 2-1-2
Season: 37-33-5
Colts -1½
Rams +1½
Eagles -2½
Falcons +11
Packers -3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 40-32-3
Lions +9½
Jets +9½
Bengals +8
Falcons +11
Titans +3