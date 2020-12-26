53°F
Betting

Brent Musburger leads Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2020 - 9:55 am
 
Brent Musburger shares a laugh with staff members during a live broadcast on Sunday, March 12, ...
Brent Musburger shares a laugh with staff members during a live broadcast on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
In this Nov. 16, 2017, photo, Brent Musburger looks at notes during a broadcast at the South Po ...
In this Nov. 16, 2017, photo, Brent Musburger looks at notes during a broadcast at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. During the show, part of the Vegas Stats & Information Network, Musburger and others talk about sports betting. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Joe D’Amico

@Joedamicowins

Last week: 2-0-3

Season: 34-37-4

Saints -7 W

Cardinals -5

Dolphins -3

Rams +1½

Bills -7

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 40-33-2

Raiders +3

Bengals +8

Steelers +1½

Rams +1½

Packers -3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 35-38-2

Lions +9½

49ers +5

Raiders +3

Steelers +1½

Rams +1½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-1-2

Season: 39-32-4

Buccaneers -9½

Steelers +1½

Chiefs -11

Seahawks -1½

Packers -3

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 2-1-2

Season: 34-39-2

Cardinals -5

Washington -2½

Chiefs -11

Seahawks -1½

Titans +3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 40-32-3

Jets +9½

Steelers +1½

Jaguars +7½

Rams +1½

Eagles -2½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 35-38-2

Raiders +3

Steelers +1½

Texans -8

Ravens -10½

Patriots +7

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-0-2

Season: 41-31-3

Cardinals -5

Raiders +3

Panthers +2½

Falcons +11

Rams +1½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 2-1-2

Season: 37-33-5

Colts -1½

Rams +1½

Eagles -2½

Falcons +11

Packers -3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 40-32-3

Lions +9½

Jets +9½

Bengals +8

Falcons +11

Titans +3

