Bryce Harper World Series MVP favorite on underdog Phillies

The Astros are betting favorites over the Phillies to win the World Series. But Philadelphia star Bryce Harper is the favorite to win the World Series MVP award.

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper celebrates with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Astros are the betting favorites over the Phillies to win the World Series. But Philadelphia star Bryce Harper — a Las Vegas High School and College of Southern Nevada product — is the favorite to win the World Series MVP award.

Houston is a -190 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook to win the World Series, which starts Friday, and Philadelphia is +170.

Harper is the 5-1 favorite at Caesars to earn World Series MVP honors and the +550 co-favorite with Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez at Station Casinos. He hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning Sunday to lift the Phillies to a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, sending Philadelphia to its first World Series since 2009.

Harper, who turned 30 on Oct. 16, was named NLCS MVP and enters his first World Series hitting .419 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 11 postseason games this year.

“He’s been so hot and clutch,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “I think there are more Astros that can win it. But chances are if it’s Philly, he’ll carry them and has a huge part.

“Early ticket counts are already starting to favor Harper.”

Astros ace Justin Verlander is the 8-1 third choice at Station, followed by teammates Kyle Tucker at 9-1, Alex Bregman and Framber Valdez at 10-1 and Jose Altuve at 12-1. Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola also are at 12-1.

The Astros, who swept the New York Yankees in four games in the ALCS, are -160 favorites at Station to win Game 1 on Friday in Houston. The Phillies are +146. The total is 6½ (o-125).

Crystal ball bet

In April, a BetMGM bettor in Colorado wagered $50 to win $125,000 on the Astros to beat the Phillies in the World Series. The gambler is now four Houston wins away from cashing that 2,500-1 exacta.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.