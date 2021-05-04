Bryson DeChambeau among best bets at Wells Fargo Championship

Bryson DeChambeau is the 14-1 third choice at the Westgate to win the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship, behind Jon Rahm (11-1) and Justin Thomas (12-1).

Two weeks before the PGA Championship, this week’s Wells Fargo Championship will serve as a major warmup with 11 of the world’s top 20 players in the field.

Handicapper Wes Reynolds is co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, but one of his best bets is on one of the Wells Fargo favorites in Bryson DeChambeau.

The big hitter is the 14-1 third choice at the Westgate to win the tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina, behind Jon Rahm (11-1) and Justin Thomas (12-1). Eight par 4s at Quail Hollow measure 450 yards or more, including two that are more than 500 yards, and three par 3s measure more than 200 yards.

“DeChambeau’s length off the tee will prove to be a major advantage this week,” said Reynolds (@WesReynolds1). “In addition to the par 5s, he could also be dangerous on the par 3s.”

Here are the rest of Reynolds’ best bets (with comments on each):

Viktor Hovland, 20-1

“Hovland looks to be peaking at the right time. He shot the low Sunday round of 65 to tie for third place at the Valspar Championship. He now sits just one spot outside the world top 10.”

Will Zalatoris, 25-1

“Zalatoris had a tough time following up his runner-up finish at the Masters, as he finished 42nd at the RBC Heritage. Now he has had two weeks off and returns to North Carolina, where he played his collegiate golf at Wake Forest. A victory is coming soon for the 24-year-old.”

Joaquin Niemann, 35-1

“Niemann could not make a move on Sunday at the Valspar Championship and had to settle for a tie for eighth.”

Sungjae Im, 50-1

“A disappointing weekend led to a tie for 29th at the Valspar Championship. But Im drifts up to 50-1 this week. He is one of the better Bermudagrass putters on the tour and always seems to gain off the tee, which should prove to be more beneficial than approach this week.”

Emiliano Grillo, 64-1

“Grillo was tied for second after the first round at the Valspar Championship with a 66, but then shot 76 on Friday to miss the cut by one shot. Prior to last week, Grillo finished second at the RBC Heritage and sixth in the Dominican Republic.

“If the putter is better than last Friday, then he should be an off-the-radar contender.”

Rickie Fowler, 77-1

“Fowler finds himself ranked 116th in the world and needed a special invitation from the PGA of America to participate in the PGA Championship in two weeks.

“Fowler is a former winner here and has three top fives in his last four starts at Quail Hollow. If there is a place where he could show some progress, you would have to think it would be here.”

