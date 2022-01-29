Bucs’ Super Bowl odds seesaw amid conflicting reports on Tom Brady

After a report that Tom Brady is retiring, Circa Sports raised the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl odds to 12-1. But after a conflicting report, the book lowered them to 9-1.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

Amid conflicting reports of Tom Brady retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles, the Buccaneers’ odds to win the 2023 Super Bowl seesawed Saturday at Circa Sports.

After the initial ESPN report that Brady is retiring from the NFL, Circa moved Tampa Bay’s odds from +850 to 12-1 to win it all next season.

But after The Associated Press reported that Brady, 44, informed Bucs general manager Jason Licht in a phone call that he has not made a decision on his future, Circa lowered Tampa Bay’s odds to 9-1.

“I don’t want to take a bet at 12-1 if there’s a chance he’s not retiring,” Circa oddsmaker Chris Bennett said.

Circa was the first Las Vegas sportsbook to post odds on next season’s Super Bowl.

The Westgate SuperBook won’t post its 2023 odds until Wednesday. After the ESPN report, SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said the book planned to make the Buccaneers 100-1 long shots without Brady. But that plan changed after the AP report.

“We wouldn’t post 100-1 with Brady not certain to retire,” Salmons said.

If Brady doesn’t retire, Salmons said the SuperBook would make the Bucs 8-1 to win the Super Bowl next season.

After the initial adjustment to 12-1, Bennett said he didn’t want to go too high on Tampa Bay.

“I think there’s a chance the Bucs will try to bring in an established starting quarterback (if Brady retires),” he said. “Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson being the best available.”

