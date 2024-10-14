Caesars bettor places wager to win $1M on Golden Knights

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada on Saturday wagered $50,000 on the Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup at 20-1 odds.

Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) and Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) compete for the puck during the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights opened the season at Caesars Sportsbook near the middle of the pack of NHL teams to win the Stanley Cup.

But the Knights, who were the preseason 13th choice at 22-1 odds, have quickly become one of the favorites at Caesars after a hot start and massive wager.

A Caesars gambler in Nevada on Saturday placed a $50,000 bet to win $1 million on the Knights to win the Stanley Cup at 20-1 odds.

The Knights have since been slashed to the 10-1 fourth choice at Caesars behind the Oilers (7-1), Rangers (9-1) and Stars (+950).

The Knights have won three straight home games to start the season, whipping the Avalanche 8-4 in Wednesday’s opener, beating the Blues 4-3 on Friday and defeating the Ducks 3-1 on Sunday.

The Knights are still 16-1 at Circa Sports and BetMGM to win their second Stanley Cup title in three years. They’re the 6-1 favorites at Boyd Gaming.

